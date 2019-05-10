Keanu Reeves is a deadly assassin in the John Wick franchise and we all know about the character's love of dogs. But what does Wick like to do in his spare time when he's not killing people or on the run like he is in the upcoming John Wick 3: Parabellum? As it turns out, the character did originally have a pretty relaxing and surprising hobby, which was left on the cutting room floor of the first chapter, according to Reeves.

While fishing seems like a pretty relaxing hobby, it would leave an assassin out in the open, which means he could be easily attacked from just about any direction. With that being said, fishing is definitely not the preferred method of relaxation for John Wick. Instead, it's something that could be considered even more soothing for the soul. Keanu Reeves explains.

"In the first script they had John Wick described as working with old leather-bound books and book restoration. We filmed it. It's not in the movie, but we filmed it. He had a hobby and a vocation. That's what he did. Best case, yes, his wife had passed, and that's what he had decided to do once he got out after the impossible task, that was his vocation."

Unfortunately, the John Wick franchise has yet to show off the character's love for restoring old books. Instead, he's been very busy out on the hunt, or in the case of John Wick 3, being hunted. The upcoming third chapter has been getting early praise from critics and it's on track to be the highest grossing installment in the franchise. So, will Keanu Reeves come back for more?

Director Chad Stahelski has claimed in the past few months that he and Keanu Reeves have plenty of ideas about keeping the franchise going. Many assumed the third movie would be the end, but that might not be the case. If the latest movie ends up being a hit, it is safe to assume there will be more John Wick in our future. When asked about it, Reeves had this to say.

"Yeah, knock on wood. Fingers crossed. For me it would just be depending on the story and who's the director. I love the role, so I'd love to play it."

John Wick 3 officially opens in theaters on May 17th, where it should be able to dominate the box office. This weekend will see Detective Pikachu going up against the mighty Avengers: Endgame. As for Keanu Reeves, he's preparing to jump back into some familiar territory with Bill & Ted 3, which is scheduled to begin shooting soon after years of speculation and rumor. Reeves is joining his old friend and former co-star Alex Winter as they reprise their iconic roles. The interview with Keanu Reeves was originally conducted by Uproxx.