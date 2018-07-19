A newly leaked video from the set of John Wick 3 features Keanu Reeves trading in his love for dogs and replacing it with a horse. Reeves is seen in multiple videos riding a horse to get a few shots and then riding the horse yet again, but performing a dangerous stunt. It was recently announced that the official title of the final movie in the trilogy will be officially titled John Wick 3: Parabellum. Reeves recently talked about the title, stating that, "It's part of that famous sentence, Si vis pacem, para bellum, which translates as, If you want peace, prepare for war."

The new leaked pictures and videos from the set of John Wick 3 show off some pretty normal horseback riding with a handler and Keanu Reeves' stuntman helping to lead the horse. After every take, you can clearly see Reeves as well as the handlers petting the horse, and giving it some love before they prepare another take. It's also clearly visible that they have another horse on set that looks identical to the one that the actor is riding.

In another set of leaked John Wick 3 videos, Keanu Reeves is on a horse once again, but this time he's attached to a safety harness as he performs a dangerous stunt with a motorcycle assailant. Reeves is riding the horse while trying to fight off the bad guy, and even without any special effects, it looks really cool. There's a few shots of the actor's stuntman as well, but Reeves is in there performing the stunt on his own. There have been a bunch of set pictures and leaked videos from John Wick 3, but this is, by far, the best.

The John Wick franchise came out of nowhere to become a highly acclaimed action-thriller franchise in a short amount of time. And now, it's time for the final installment in the trilogy, which is going to step everything up considerably. Wick is on the run with a $14 million bounty on his head, which means that there are going to be enemies everywhere looking to get their hands on him and the prize. John Wick 3 is going to take the character all over the world to escape New York City alive.

John Wick 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on May 17th, 2019. We've previously seen an official picture from the movie that features Halle Berry's mysterious Sofia character. It isn't clear what her motives are, but it is believed that she's an assassin, possibly on her way to hunt Wick down. Chad Stahelski, who directed the second movie, returns to direct John Wick 3, again working off a script by franchise creator, Derek Kolstad. Even though the third chapter is still nearly a year away, the hype for it is off the charts. While we wait for more official information, you can check out the behind-the-scenes action from the Hollywood Pipeline YouTube channel below.

Good morning to this image of Keanu Reeves riding a horse in John Wick 3 pic.twitter.com/kzsMhGJkfz — rob trench (@robtrench) July 16, 2018