Keanu Reeves performs a lot of his own stunts in the John Wick franchise. The actor is currently out promoting John Wick 3: Parabellum, which is already being called the best movie in the franchise from early reviews, and he has revealed just how much of his own stunts he does. Major Hollywood actors performing their own stunts is nothing new, just ask Tom Cruise who is still at it, even after being injured and delaying productions.

The John Wick franchise showcases a lot of action and it is truly unique, thanks to director Chad Stahelski, who worked with Keanu Reeves on The Matrix trilogy as a stunt coordinator and occasional double for Reeves during more extreme scenes. With that being said, John Wick 3 has some pretty crazy stunts going on. So just how much of it is actually Reeves? He had this to say.

"I do all of the action. I'm 90 percent of what's happening there. I'm maintaining the connection to the audience, and with the story. If it's wacky/crazy stuff, you're just like, 'Oh my god, what did I just see?'"

Doing your own stunts is a pretty big deal and not because it's considered to be awesome. It's a big deal because there is a lot at stake when the star is performing often dangerous stunts. If the actor is harmed or seriously injured, the production grinds to a halt and the cast and crew find themselves out of work, which is something that happened to Tom Cruise while making Mission: Impossible - Fallout. However, Keanu Reeves continues to do the majority of his own stunt work as he trains throughout the year, even when he's not preparing for a role.

Halle Berry stars alongside Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3 as the assassin's ally, Sofia, with two dog assassins. Video of the two actors participating in some pretty heavy firearm training has surfaced online and even professionals were impressed with what they saw. Reeves calls the Wick style "gun-fu." Berry wanted to get to Reeves' level when preparing for the movie and did get injured in the process. She explains.

"It was a little terrifying at first because he's so damn good, and I wanted to be on the same level as him. I didn't want to disappoint him. I broke three ribs when I was rehearsing for John Wick... It's like a badge of honor for me, we don't know how it happened."

Part of what makes the John Wick franchise so successful is the smaller budgets and the fact that Keanu Reeves and others are performing a lot of their own stunt work. It's part of the allure and it looks like the franchise may go beyond John Wick 3 since there is already so much hype surrounding it. While we wait for the movie to hit theaters later this week, you can check out the interview with Keanu Reeves below, thanks to the Today YouTube channel.

Related: John Wick Hex Game Trailer Puts the Assassin's Fate in Your Hands