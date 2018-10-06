John Wick Chapter 3 is going to end the explosive trilogy and it's going to include some ninjas, according to director Chad Stahelski. When asked about the upcoming movie, Stahelski didn't want to give too much away, so he just teased the sequel with a few choice words that are sure to get John Wick fans pretty happy. Stahelski had this to say about John Wick 3.

"Horses, dogs, cats, a raven, a bunch of pigeons, a motorcycle chase, car chase, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, shotguns, and ninjas."

The dogs are an obvious choice for John Wick 3 and the horse has been teased in the latest official set photo. Keanu Reeves can be seen on the run from some motorcycle assassins in the new photo, looking like a true badass. However, that scene teased in the official image only gets cooler as evidenced by leaked footage from that evening on the set. As the motorcycle pulls up next to the running horse, Reeves pulls out a handgun and blows the unnamed assassin away.

Ninjas might be a little harder to battle for Keanu Reeves in John Wick 3. Wick has a target on his back with a huge reward for his head, leaving all of the assassins in New York City and the world on his trail. Since Chad Stahelski mentions shotguns, we could assume that they will be a handy weapon used to battle the aforementioned ninjas, which makes sense, especially in the world of John Wick. While a lot of the storyline is kept under wraps, it's a given that we're going to see a lot of blood to close out the epic franchise. And we might even get a little nod to Indiana Jones, if a sword wielding Ninja gets too close, showing off his intense blade skills, only to have Keanu pull out previously mentioned shotgun, and do away with the shadow warrior with a shake of his head.

Keanu Reeves is on the run in John Wick 3 for two main reasons. The first one is because he's being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life. The second reason is because he broke the central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. Wick's victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract and Wick should have already been executed, except the Continental's manager has given him a one-hour head start before the hunt begins. Wick is going to have to blast his way out of New York City.

John Wick 3 blasts into theaters on May 17th, 2019 and it looks like Chad Stahelski is pulling out all of the stops to end the trilogy on a high, bloody note. Keanu Reeves has been spotted on the set performing his own stunts as his stunt double watches from the sidelines and occasionally gets up to feed the horse. It's only a matter of time before the first trailer is released, but while we wait, you can check out the latest official photo from the set as Reeves escapes motorcycle assassins on horseback below, thanks to the official John Wick 3 Twitter account.