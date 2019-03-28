Chad Stahelski's John Wick 3: Parabellum starring Keanu Reeves shoots its way through a theater near you this May. And today we have word that the third entry in the series is tracking to snag a killer $30 - 40 million during its opening weekend. Some of the pros the film has going for it are the fact that the franchise has proven incredibly popular, and there is currently a general absence of action films targeting adult males around this time of year. Plus the reactions to this movie's early trailers have been very enthusiastic, and it should do fine against Avengers: Endgame with a considerable three-week distance, especially with Memorial Day landing on its second weekend. The only con the movie really has going for it is the fact that franchises can be susceptible to diminished returns as they go on. Will this be the case for this new entry? I guess we'll see this May.

To be thorough, the original John Wick flick earned a slick $14+ million from 2,500+ locations on its opening box office weekend back in October 2014. $14 million might not seem like a boatload of cash, but it did double expectations at the time which predicted the film to open somewhere in the neighborhood of $7-8 million. In the end, John Wick grossed $45+ million in North America and $43 million in other territories for a worldwide total of $88+ million. Not too shabby for a film that only cost a reported $20-30 million to produce.

Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 2 was projected to gross around $20 million in its first weekend but ended up more than doubling the original film's opening when it shot out of the gate to the tune of $30+ million back in February 2017. In fact, the sequel earned over $2 million from Thursday night previews alone and snagged a whopping $11 million on its first day, nearly totaling the $14.4 million the first film made in its entire opening weekend. By Monday morning, John Wick: Chapter 2 finished third for its weekend behind The Lego Batman Movie which snagged $53 million, and Fifty Shades Darker which chained up $46.6 million. The sequel eventually collected $92 million in the United States and Canada and $79.5 million around the world for a worldwide total of $171.5 million.

Related: John Wick 3 Training Video Shows Off Keanu Reeves & Halle Berry's Gun Skills

The third John Wick flick will see the return of Keanu Reeves as Wick along with Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, the concierge at the Continental Hotel, Ian McShane as Winston, the owner/manager of the Continental Hotel, and John Leguizamo as Wick's former best friend. Franchise newcomers include Halle Berry as Sofia, an assassin and close friend of John Wick; Mark Dacascos as Zero, another assassin with a vendetta; and Asia Kate Dillon as a member of the High Table dubbed the Adjudicator. Saïd Taghmaoui joins them as the Elder, Jason Mantzoukas as an assassin named the Tick Tock Man, Robin Lord Taylor as a member of the High Table labeled the Administrator, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, a member of the High Table and John Wick's protector. Add to that, Boban Marjanović, Arjon Bashiri, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Tiger Chen, Vladimir and Vlado Mihailov, Danish Bhatt, and Candace M. Smith joined the cast as, you guess it, more assassins, and Jerome Flynn, Tobias Segal, and Hiroyuki Sanada have unspecified roles. Probably assassins.

Chad Stahelski directs John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum from a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad, Shay Hatten, Chris Collins, and Marc Abrams based on a story by Kolstad based on his characters. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee produced. Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard provide the movie's music, with Dan Laustsen acting as the cinematographer, and Evan Schiff editing. Summit Entertainment, Thunder Road Pictures, and 87Eleven Productions are behind the film which Lionsgate will unleash into a theater near you on May 17, 2019. This update comes to us from Box-office Pro.