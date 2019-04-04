John Wick 3: Parabellum blew away the CinemaCon audience today. Those in attendance were treated to exclusive footage with an estimated 11 total headshots, which is a lot for just a few minutes of action. However, this is the John Wick franchise that we're talking about here, so a lot of blood and violence is to be expected. Assassin dogs were even introduced. In addition to the footage, star Halle Berry talked to the audience and spoke about the intense training she went through to get in fighting shape for the movie.

As it turns out, Halle Berry's dogs in John Wick 3 are officially assassins too. This goes well with the franchise's love of dogs and takes that a few notches above. In the CinemaCon footage, Berry's Sofia character, who is an old assassin friend of Wick's, has her dogs take down a man in a very sensitive spot. Apparently, Sofia trained her beloved dogs all by herself, so they know a thing or two about getting in and finding a specific weakness. They also help her smuggle weapons. Other than that the footage featured Berry and Keanu Reeves in a seaside hangout where it was all straight up action and it left the audience on the edge of their seats.

Halle Berry was asked about her training for John Wick 3. The actress and co-star Keanu Reeves were spotted doing some tactical firearm training in a recent video and many people were impressed with what they saw. There was no cutting corners and the two actors know how use a firearm in the correct manner. When asked about said training, Berry had this to say.

"If someone attacked me on the street now? God bless 'em, because I know some sh*t that'll f*ck them up."

Okay, so definitely be polite when asking for Halle Berry or Keanu Reeves' autographs in the near future. That might be one of the key takeaways from Lionsgate's presentation today. That, and John Wick 3 is going to blow the doors off of the first two installments, which director Chad Stahelski has already promised numerous times, along with the fact that he and Reeves have plenty of ideas to keep the franchise up and running for the future. Maybe assassin dogs is a good way for the franchise to keep it fresh and interesting.

When John Wick 3 was first being promoted, it was obvious that Halle Berry's Sofia and her two Belgian Malinois dogs were going to have a significant role to play in the sequel. However, nobody really expected to see some badass assassin dogs teaming up with Wick. It's almost too perfect. With that being said, even though Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves have ideas to keep the franchise going, it might be really hard to beat assassin dogs, unless they're given their own spin-off. Maybe Lionsgate will announce that at next year's CinemaCon.