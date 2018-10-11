The John Wick 3 logo has been revealed in a new teaser poster from the Brand Licensing Europe expo. Last week, we were treated to the first official image from the upcoming sequel, featuring Keanu Reeves pulling off an insane horse riding stunt while being chased by a motorcycle assailant. Fans of the franchise have been pretty lucky with the amount of footage and pictures that have either been officially released or leaked, providing some awesome teases to what we'll see on the big screen next year.

The Brand Licensing Europe expo also revealed the first Spider-Man: Far From Home poster as well, but the image looked like it was from the first film. The latest John Wick 3 poster is interesting for a few reasons, as it strays from what we've seen in past installments. First of all, the logo looks normal, but it has a silhouette of Wick in the "I" of the last name. Second of all, instead of Chapter 3, the movie appears to be called John Wick III, leaving out the Chapter portion.

It's entirely possible that this new John Wick 3 poster is a placeholder until the production artists figure out something official for the promotional campaign. Or, the sequel could be breaking out of the mold of the previous films for the third and final installment. It's a bit too early to tell, but we will more than likely get the official title within the next few months since the film hits theaters in May of next year. Keanu Reeves confirmed earlier this year that the movie is titled Parabellum. But we haven't seen that on any of the promotional material, and it's not included here. One thing seems certain, they have dropped the Chapter 3 business this time out. Our first look at some footage should be on the way as well.

John Wick 3 is going to pit Keanu Reeves up against a whole new set of assassins who are after the massive ransom that has been placed on his head. In addition to the official images of Reeves, the production has also posted pictures of Halle Berry's Sofia character as well as Ian McShane's Winston standing alongside Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King. While there has been a ton of media leaked and officially released from the film, the specific story details have yet to be revealed. However, the wait is almost over and we should get some more details soon.

John Wick 3 hits theaters on May 17th, 2019. While it's the third and final movie of the trilogy, it doesn't mean that we will have seen the last of Keanu Reeves as the character. The studio is currently developing a series titled The Continental, which will explore the mysterious assassin hotel from the trilogy. It has also been reported that a female-led spin-off entitled Ballerina is also in the works. Reeves could pop up in either project or both, which would be pretty awesome to see. You can check out the new logo for John Wick 3 from the Brand Licensing Europe expo below, provided by the Keanu Planet Twitter account.

