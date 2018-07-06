Keanu Reeves has revealed the official title for John Wick 3. The first entry in the franchise was simply titled John Wick, with the sequel going with the title of John Wick: Chapter 2. With that, it was assumed that the third movie in the trilogy would follow suit and be subtitled Chapter 3. That's not the case, as Keanu Reeves has revealed that the official title for next year's finale is titled John Wick 3: Parabellum.

While it may not seem like much, this title is actually pretty revealing. During a recent interview, Keanu Reeves not only made the title reveal, but he also explained a bit of the meaning behind it. In keeping with the tradition of the John Wick franchise, it is undeniably awesome and a bit ominous. Here's what Reeves had to say about Parabellum and what it actually means.

"Prepare for war. It's part of that famous sentence, 'Si vis pacem, para bellum,' which translates as, 'If you want peace, prepare for war.'"

That not only sounds really cool, but it also ties into what we know about the plot and the character. At the end of John Wick: Chapter 2, the assassin was banned from The Continental and for killing a member of the High Table on the grounds of the hotel. Winston (Ian McShane) gave him a head start, though he couldn't prevent a $14 million open contract being placed on Wick's head. He's going to have to fight his way out of New York City if he wants to stay alive. There's going to be a war and the body count will likely be very high.

Director Chad Stahelski is surely going to have some surprises in store for us in John Wick 3: Parabellum, which is set for release on May 17, 2019. We know that Halle Berry has been cast as one of the leads of the third chapter, however, her character has been something of a mystery. The set photos we've seen haven't shed all that much light, in terms of what to expect from her. Keanu Reeves couldn't give much away, but he did provide some insight into her character.

"Yeah, John Wick is fighting for his life and thinks that Halle Berry's character has some information for him. They have a past, and they get involved with The High Table, this kind of overlording entity."

Production on John Wick 3 kicked off in May under the direction of Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first movie with David Leitch and flew solo for the sequel. The cast includes Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, Jason Mantzoukas, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman, Tiger Hu Chen, Ian McShane, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ruby Rose, with Hiroyuki Sanada on board as the main villain. It may just be a title reveal, but it will have to do until a teaser trailer is released, which probably won't be for some time. This news comes to us courtesy of ComingSoon.net.