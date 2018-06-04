Production on John Wick 3 is currently underway and we now have our first official look at Halle Berry's mysterious Sofia character and she looks tough. Berry's involvement in the project was first announced late last month, but no further information has been revealed as of this writing. So far, we know that she's an assassin and not the main villain, which leads us to believe that she could be an ally of Wick, especially since the new photo features Berry walking with two large dogs.

Halle Berry is the focus of the latest official picture from the John Wick 3 Twitter account. She's dressed in black from head to toe and she looks pretty bad ass along with her two canine friends at her sides. The picture is captioned with, "A woman on a mission. Halle Berry is Sofia in John Wick 3." Berry does indeed look like she is on a very intense mission, but we'll have to wait a little longer to see what that mission will take on. It definitely doesn't look like a fun mission that would involve taking her dogs to the park with Wick.

Last week, leaked set videos from John Wick 3 popped up online, featuring Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King in a bit of a bad situation. He is shown letting a white dove loose, only to be slashed across the torso twice by an unknown assailant. It isn't clear if the Bowery King makes it out alive, but it certainly does not look good for the character. Elsewhere, Keanu Reeves as Wick was spotted on the ground while another unknown enemy prepares to attack after a motorcycle accident.

The first John Wick movie came out in 2014 and was Keanu Reeves' return to the world of action films. Additionally, it was a surprise hit, bringing in nearly $90 million worldwide with an initial budget of $20 million. John Wick 2 came out February of last year, with a doubled budget of $40 million and a total worldwide earnings of over $170 million. To say that John Wick 3 is highly anticipated would be a sever understatement. However, it will also be the third and final movie in the trilogy, though director Chad Stahelski will continue to explore the world of Wick in a TV series.

Chad Stahelski promises a more intense movie this time around, which is really saying something since the previous two installments have been pretty damn intense. John Wick 3 will hit theaters on May 17th, 2019, so we've got a pretty long wait ahead of us. But, we may need all of that extra time to prepare for the all out war that has been promised by Stahelski and Keanu Reeves as John Wick tries to leave New York City with his life. You can check out the brand-new, first official image of Halle Berry's mysterious Sofia character below, courtesy of the John Wick Chapter 3 Twitter account.