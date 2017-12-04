A new report has revealed that John Wick Chapter 3 has entered the pre-production stage and that casting is happening very soon. Following the release of this year's incredibly well-received John Wick: Chapter Two, Lionsgate announced that the third John Wick installment was officially happening and that it has a release date of May 17th, 2019. It was initially believed that production was to start this fall, but that has proven to not be the case at this time and production is reportedly set to begin in the spring or summer of 2018, which is right around the corner.

Omega Underground reports that pre-production has started for John Wick 3 and that casting is happening soon, possibly right after the holidays. The report also suggests that Derak Kolstad is finished writing the script, which is exciting news to say the least. Not much else is known about the project at this current time, but star Keanu Reeves has hinted that the movie may take place in some pretty interesting international locations, including Jerusalem and Tokyo. Whether any of these exciting places end up as backdrops are anyone's guess at this time, but more news will trickle down as the production process moves further.

Following the box-office success of John Wick: Chapter 2, which made nearly $170 million on just a $40 million budget, it was quickly announced by director Chad Stahelski that a third installment was in the works. Back in May, the director revealed that John Wick 3 was being written and that we would see updates very soon about the project, guessing that production would move pretty fast. It's not 100% official if Stahelski will direct the third movie, but he has directed the previous two and is currently acting as a self-proclaimed "prep director."

The R-rated action series stars Keanu Reeves as a no-holds-barred ex-hitman who comes out of retirement to get retribution on gangsters who took away everything he loved. Chapter 2 found John Wick fighting off bounty hunters seeking the large prize placed on his head. Reeves hopes that John Wick 3 will see the character trying to escape New York while also setting off a type of war in the city. These are not official plans in any way, just what Reeves has spoken about wanting to see in the movie. We'll have to just wait and see if Keanu Reeves' ideas end up getting used.

As previously mentioned, John Wick 3 has an official release date of May 19th, 2019, which is just around the corner. It is widely known that Keanu Reeves had to go through some pretty intense firearm and tactical training in preparation for both movies, so he will likely have to go through those trainings once more to get into John Wick shape, a process that the actor takes pride in. There's still a lot of questions circling the third movie, but more news is expected to drop very soon. You can check out more John Wick 3 news via Omega Underground regarding the pre-production status.