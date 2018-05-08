Production on John Wick 3 is officially underway. Cinematographer Dan Laustsen, who worked on John Wick 2 and more recently worked with Guillermo Del Toro on the Best Picture Oscar winner The Shape of Water, took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that production has officially started. He has posted a couple of photos from the set so far, one of which shows off Keanu Reeves as the world's best assassin in a rather gorgeous shot. If nothing else, Laustsen is going to make sure that this movie looks good when it arrives in theaters next year.

Keanu Reeves is back for John Wick 3, which is going to be his last go as the now beloved character. Chad Stahelski is back at the helm as well. Stahelski flew solo for John Wick: Chapter 2, but he co-directed the first John Wick with David Leitch, who has since gone on to direct Atomic Blonde and Deadpool 2. Additionally, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick are all returning for the third installment. Hiroyuki Sanada has been tapped to play the movie's main villain.

In John Wick: Chapter 3, the assassin is on the run. Following the events of the second movie, he's being hunted thanks to a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life. He also broke a central rule by taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. Wick killed a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. The Continental's manager, Winston gave Wick a one-hour grace period before his membership was revoked. Were it not for that, he would already be dead. Now, he's banned from all services and cut off from other members. It's going to be a struggle just to stay alive as John Wick is going to have to fight his way out of New York City. But where is he going to go? That may be one of the biggest questions heading into the movie next year. Though, it's been suggested that he could be heading to Japan.

Recently, a promo poster for John Wick 3 debuted at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. Hopefully, now that production is getting underway, we will see an official poster for the movie sooner rather than later. We should also expect to see some set photos and videos making their way online over the coming weeks.

John Wick took many people by surprise in 2014 as there wasn't necessarily any reason to believe it was going to be one of the truly exceptional action movies of the modern era. By the time John Wick: Chapter 2 rolled around, people had caught on and, so far, the movies have made $260 million at the worldwide box office, while pleasing both fans and critics along the way. Let's just hope they can stick the landing. John Wick: Chapter 3 arrives in theaters on May 17, 2019,. Be sure to check out Dan Laustsen's Instagram posts from the set for yourself below.