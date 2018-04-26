Oh yeah, we're thinking he's back. The first synopsis for John Wick 3, as well as a promotional poster for the sequel, have been revealed by Lionsgate. The studio brought the upcoming sequel to CinemaCon as part of their showcase. The poster is quite simple, as it features the title, John Wick 3, set against a black background. The synopsis, however, given how few official details have been released in regards to the plot of the movie, is much more revealing. The synopsis reads as follows.

"John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons... he's being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental's manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he's 'Excommunicado,' membership revoked, banned from all services and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City."

While most of that synopsis is simply recounting what got us to John Wick 3, it does reveal a bit of what to expect. Since Keanu Reeves' legendary assassin won't have access to all that The Continental has to offer, he's going to be left to his own devices. It also sounds like this third installment will pick up right where the second movie left off. John is going to be getting bloody while he tries to escape New York City with his life. That may be easier said than done, even for him, since he was in pretty rough shape at the end of John Wick: Chapter 2.

Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first John Wick with David Leitch and helmed the second movie on his own, is returning to the director's chair for John Wick 3. Common, Laurence Fishburne, Ruby Rose, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick are all returning, with Hiroyuki Sanada playing the movie's primary villain. In addition to this movie, Lionsgate is expanding the universe a bit with a female-led spin-off titled Ballerina, which is currently in development, as well as a John Wick TV series, titled The Continental, which is moving forward at Starz.

Filming will be getting underway on John Wick 3 this summer. Keanu Reeves has said that this will end the character's journey, but it's obvious that Lionsgate wants to keep the franchise going in other ways. Considering that the first movie was a sleeper hit and that the second movie benefited greatly at the box office as a result of great word of mouth for the original, it's no wonder why. Lionsgate is releasing John Wick: Chapter 3 on May 17, 2019. Be sure to check out the first promotional poster for the movie for yourself below. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the project are made available.