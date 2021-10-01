John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, has provided a tremendously promising update on the upcoming fourth movie, with the treasured actor revealing that they are "going for it." The John Wick franchise has become well-renowned for its intense, inventive action sequences, and according to Reeves, John Wick 4 will not only open up the world, it will also ramp up the action to dizzying new heights.

"They're fun. They're intense. We're going for it. There's some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it's been really fun to be playing the role again and to be telling this story. You know, there's new characters and we're opening up the world. Right now we're just shooting this crazy fight scene in the middle of traffic. So there's car crashes, gun fights."

Keanu Reeves has had to deal with all manner of madness in the pursuit of vengeance as the titular assassin, from killing people while riding a motorcycle to using books and horses as weapons, but it sounds like John Wick 4 is more than ready to bring its own set of challenges. A fight scene in the middle of traffic sounds like the perfect situation for Mr. Wick, and should result in the sort of unique action sequence that the franchise is known for.

The actor also discusses opening up the mysterious world of John Wick ever further, introducing new characters who will no doubt be a mix between accomplices and villains. One such new character is due to be portrayed by martial arts superstar Donnie Yen, who will reportedly play an old friend of Keanu Reeves' super assassin John Wick, who shares his same history and many of the same enemies.

Yen recently discussed working on the John Wick sequel, and had high praise indeed for both lead star Keanu Reeves and returning director Chad Stahelski. "I have to take this opportunity to (express) my utmost appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) and Keanu (Reeves). They're just lovely men, gentlemen, they've got a big heart," Yen said. "Keanu's got a good soul, a good man. Chad is also a very good man, very knowledgeable. People think of him as a brilliant action guy, he's not (just that), he understands films. He's a film librarian, he knows what's going on. I'm having the best time working with them in this movie, (more) than any of my previous Hollywood movies, so I wanted to express my appreciation."

Next to nothing is known about the plot of John Wick 4, but the last audiences saw of the put-upon hitman he was being left to fend for himself, having been declared excommunicado following the violent events of 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2. Now with a hefty bounty put upon his head, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum sees Wick set out to seek help to save himself from ruthless assassins and bounty hunters. The movie ends with Wick being shot by his friend Winston before falling from the roof of The Continental. In the final scene, , with the pair hellbent on taking the fight directly to the High Table.

John Wick 4 will star Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Clancy Brown, and Ian McShane alongside Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen, and is scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022 by Lionsgate. This comes to us courtesy of Today.