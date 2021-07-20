Bill Skarsgård has officially confirmed his casting in John Wick 4. Currently in production with Keanu Reeves reprising his role as the titular action movie hero, the fourth John Wick brings in a slew of newcomers to the franchise alongside a few other returning stars. Making his debut in the series in John Wick 4 is Skarsgård though details on his role haven't yet been revealed.

In a new interview with Collider, Bill Skarsgård verified that he's been cast in the movie. He also spoke about what attracted the horror genre standout to the action movie series, and as Skarsgård explains, he comes into the project as a big John Wick fan. He also said he appreciates the nature of this "fun" role that director Chad Stahelski offered him, though he obviously can't say anything else about the character specifically. From the interview:

"I think the movies are very entertaining. I've always been a fan of these kinds of over-the-top, exploitive action movies. Chad reached out to me and I met him a few times, and I really liked him. It was a really fun role. I'm not gonna go into detail [about] what it is, but it was a fun role and a fun world. I like the movies. I think they're entertaining and it is something that I haven't really done before. That's always something that does inspire me, for whatever it is. It's like, 'Okay, this is a project or genre or something that I haven't done, so let's try it out and let's have fun within those genre constraints.' So, I'm really looking forward to it."

Skarsgård, who is perhaps best known for playing Pennywise the Dancing Clown in It and It: Chapter Two, also spoke about the dangers of getting typecast in Hollywood once an actor finds success in one particular genre. Looking to show that he's much more than a horror movie star was another reason Skarsgård was eager to join John Wick: Chapter 4.

"I've had it [in my mind] for a very long time that I want to try to be as versatile as I possibly can, whether it is crossing genres or playing these vastly different characters. I actually just finished a horror film, but I feel like the horror genre is something that I've done a lot of. I'd like to do comedy and I'd like to do action. I'd like to do as much as possible. And I think that's the key to longevity in this business and having a fun career where you can go like, 'I can do a lot of different things,' so you don't end up limited into this box, which happens all the time."

Joining Skarsgård in the upcoming sequel as fellow newcomers to the franchise are Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Shamier Anderson. Marko Zaror is also reportedly in talks to come in as one of John Wick's primary pursuers. Returning to reprise their roles from the previous installments are Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to be released in theaters by Lionsgate on May 27, 2022. As for Skarsgård, he can be seen in the new movie Nine Days with Winston Duke and Zazie Beetz when it is released nationwide on Aug. 6. This story comes to us from Collider.