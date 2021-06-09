After impressing horror fans with his take on Pennywise the Dancing Clown in It and It: Chapter Two, Bill Skarsgård may next show up in the action movie sequel John Wick: Chapter 4. Following several major casting announcements for the new movie, it's been reported that Skarsgård is currently in talks for a role. Because plot details are still under lock and key at Lionsgate, there's no word yet on the role Skarsgård is taking a look at.

Of course, Keanu Reeves is set to return as the titular vigilante alongside Bill Skarsgård, and Ian McShane has also suggested he'll be back as Winston. Lance Reddick is also likely to appear as Charon. Singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama has also been cast in a mystery role, as has Wynonna Earp star Shamier Anderson. Meanwhile, actor and martial artist Donnie Yen has been confirmed to appear as an old ally of John Wick who teams back up with him to take on common enemies.

There's going to be more John Wick where this came from. Plans are already in place at Lionsgate for a fifth movie to be developed in addition to the upcoming fourth installment. Originally, both sequels were going to be shot back-to-back, though that is no longer the case, given all of the production delays in Hollywood. Meanwhile, the spinoff TV series Ballerina is also in the works, which follows Unity Phelan as the ballerina previously seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

Chad Stahelski is directing John Wick: Chapter 4, returning after serving as director on the three prior installments. He is also set to return to helm the fifth movie as well. One big change heading into the fourth installment, however, is that it will be the first movie to go without the creative input of John Wick creator Derek Kolstad. After penning the first two movies, Kolstad worked with a writing team for John Wick 3. He has since explained that he wasn't invited to return to write the script for John Wick 4, though he wishes everyone involved with the sequel well.

"I'm still close with Chad, still close with Dave, and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see," Kolstad said. "No, it wasn't my decision [to leave]. When you think contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn't have to come back to me, and so they didn't... I just believe that you bless everything and hope it all the best, and to the players involved who are doing other things elsewhere. And yeah, it's personal, so I'm never going to talk sh*t about John Wick. I want this thing to survive and thrive."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022. At one point, it was planned for a release in May 2021 alongside The Matrix 4, another anticipated sequel starring Keanu Reeves. The pandemic brought about major delays for both of those projects, taking away the opportunity to release two big-name Keanu movies on the same date. The Matrix 4 is now set to arrive on Dec. 22, 2021. This news comes to us from Collider.