Lance Reddick is officially on board for John Wick 4. In the popular action movie series, Reddick plays the role of Charon, the concierge of New York's Continental Hotel who serves as an ally of Keanu Reeves' titular vigilante. Reddick debuted in the role in the original John Wick in 2014, later reprising the part for both of its sequels in 2017 and 2019.

It was expected that Lance Reddick would reprise the role for John Wick 4, given his importance to the series, but that hadn't been officially confirmed at this point. Per Deadline, the actor has now closed a deal with Lionsgate to reprise his role as Charon in John Wick 4. The news of his casting was also confirmed in a statement from director Chad Stahelski, who helmed all three prior movies and will return to direct the fourth installment.

"Lance has been part of the franchise since the very beginning and has had an integral role in shaping the world of John Wick. I couldn't be more excited to be working with him again," Stahelski told Deadline.

Reddick is the latest of many cast members whose involvement has been announced in recent weeks. Along with Reeves, the other stars of the sequel include Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen (Rogue One, Mulan), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat, Army of the Dead), and Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp, Invasion). Anderson was the one who revealed when John Wick 4 recently started filming and has since posted a new video teasing the rigorous training he's endured in preparation for the movie.

Shay Hatten and Michael Finch penned the screenplay for John Wick 4 as creator Derek Kolstad did not return. Along with directing, Stahelski will also produce with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Keanu Reeves and Louise Rosner are executive producing.

There were original plans for John Wick 5 to film back-to-back with John Wick 4. That's no longer the case as the current plan is for Lionsgate to focus solely on the fourth installment for now. It's still more than likely we'll get John Wick 5, as part four is one of the most anticipated upcoming movie releases.

Meanwhile, Lance Reddick is also preparing to lead his own television series for Netflix based on the popular Resident Evil video game series. The live-action show will star Reddick as Albert Wesker, the most iconic villain of the franchise who's been featured in the series since the very first video game. The eight-episode drama series also stars Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong, Paola Nunez, Tamara Smart, and Ella Balinska. A photo of the cast together was revealed by Netflix in June.

I'm so excited to finally announce this. Get ready to enter New Raccoon City with the cast of the new live-action Resident Evil series: I’ll be playing Albert Wesker! ELLA BALINSKA / TAMARA SMART / SIENA AGUDONG / ADELINE RUDOLPH / PAOLA NUNEZ. #GeekedWeekpic.twitter.com/vC55bSmq5K — Lance Reddick (@lancereddick) June 11, 2021

John Wick 4 is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 27, 2022. Production on the sequel is currently underway with shooting on location set to take place this summer in France, Germany, and Japan. This news comes to us from Deadline.