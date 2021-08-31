Martial arts superstar Donnie Yen has been discussing his role in the highly anticipated action flick John Wick 4 and could not help but heap praise on Hollywood's nicest man, Keanu Reeves. The actor, who joins the assassin-dominated world of John Wick as the title character's accomplice, has been having such a great time working with Reeves and director Chad Stahelski in fact that he has described the experience as the best he's ever had on a Hollywood movie.

"I have to take this opportunity to (express) my utmost appreciation for Chad (Stahelski) and Keanu (Reeves). They're just lovely men, gentlemen, they've got a big heart. Keanu's got a good soul, a good man. Chad is also a very good man, very knowledgeable. People think of him as a brilliant action guy, he's not (just that), he understands films. He's a film librarian, he knows what's going on. I'm having the best time working with them in this movie, (more) than any of my previous Hollywood movies, so I wanted to express my appreciation."

Donnie Yen has been making movies for decades, but only recently has Hollywood taken notice of his exceptional talent, leading to roles in the likes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Mulan, and XXX: Return of Xander Cage. Well, apparently none of them quite measure up to John Wick: Chapter 4, which can surely only be due to the breath-taking presence of Keanu Reeves. Reeves, who himself has had something of a career renaissance over recent years, is well-known for his kind-hearted nature and dedication to the role of the unstoppable assassin, something which has not gone unnoticed by Donnie Yen.

"He's great, it's more than I expected. He's the guy, he does everything himself. He put in the hours, he put in the work and he can do it. He's no joke. I have that respect for him, and he's just a cool guy to be around and to work with."

While not too much information has been released regarding Yen's role in John Wick: Chapter 4, it was previously reported that he will play an "old friend of Keanu Reeves' super assassin John Wick, who shares his same history and many of the same enemies." The creatives behind the follow-up have reportedly had Yen on their radar for some time, with producer Basil Iwanyk saying, "Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. We were determined to bring him on board to John Wick 4 and are thrilled for the opportunity to have such a major talent to collaborate with Keanu."

The last audiences saw of John Wick, the beloved, put-upon hitman was left to fend for himself, having been declared excommunicado following the violent events of 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2. Now with a hefty bounty put upon his head, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum sees Wick set out to seek help to save himself from ruthless assassins and bounty hunters. The movie ends with Wick being shot by his friend Winston before falling from the roof of The Continental. In the final scene, , with the pair hellbent on taking the fight directly to the High Table.

Starring Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Clancy Brown, and Ian McShane alongside Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen, John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022 by Lionsgate. This comes to us courtesy of Collider.