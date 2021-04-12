John Wick star Keanu Reeves has been spotted in Germany, specifically at Berlin's Potsdam Babelsberg studios, with the actor looking happy and ready to begin filming on John Wick 4. While Reeves recently shaved off his signature John Wick-locks for another sequel in a hugely popular franchise, The Matrix 4, his beard looks to be growing back nicely, and will no doubt once again be blood-spattered once Wick continues his endless quest for vengeance.

Keanu Reeves wraps up warm and is in high spirits as he arrives for work on John Wick 4 https://t.co/unzaCFHktA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 7, 2021

Development on the fourth entry in the action thriller franchise officially began some time ago, following the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum back in 2019. But not even John Wick can stop the ongoing global situation, and thus delays and production push backs occurred. With things slowly going back to normal-ish for the entertainment industry, Keanu Reeves and the rest of the cast and crew can now return to the world of Wick.

The last audiences saw of John Wick, our favourite put-upon hitman was declared excommunicado following the violent events of John Wick: Chapter 2. Now with a hefty bounty put upon his head, Wick sets out to seek help to save himself from ruthless assassins and bounty hunters. The movie ends with John Wick being shot by his friend Winston before falling from the roof of The Continental. In the final scene, Wick joins forces with Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, with the pair hellbent on taking the fight directly to the High Table.

The John Wick franchise has been something of a rejuvenation for Keanu Reeves' career, with the actor recently revealing that he will play the role of John Wick for "As far as my legs can take me. As far as the audience wants to go."

John Wick creator Derek Kolstad however has revealed that he is no longer involved with the franchise and will have zero involvement with John Wick 4 and John Wick 5. "I'm actually not involved in 4 and 5," he said. "At a certain stage the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I'm still close with Chad (Stahelski), still close with David (Leitch), and I don't know what's going to happen, but I'm excited to see."

While it is unknown why Kolstad has been left out of the upcoming sequels, he is not holding any grudges, and wishes nothing but the best for John Wick and the creative team behind it. "No, it wasn't my decision," Kolstad revealed. "When you think of the [contracts] of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn't have to come back to me, and so they didn't. So, you look at that, and you could be hurt, and I would - say, if I was 20 years ago - I would have been, but seeing what the industry is and how things go, I just believe that you bless everything and hope it all the best, and to the players involved who are doing other things elsewhere. And yeah, it's personal, so I'm never going to talk sh*t about John Wick. I want this thing to survive and thrive."

John Wick 4 is scheduled for release on May 27, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of The Daily Mail.