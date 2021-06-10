Another cast member is returning for the upcoming John Wick 4. Laurence Fishburne has confirmed that he will indeed be reprising his role as The Bowery King in the upcoming sequel alongside Keanu Reeves, who will once again play the famed assassin. Production on the movie is already underway and Fishburne says he expects to be "going to Berlin within another couple of months or so."

Laurence Fishburne is currently making the press rounds to promote his new Netflix movie The Ice Road. During a recent interview, he was asked about his potential involvement in John Wick 4. The actor confirmed that he is in it and shared some of his thoughts on the script, with one particularly intriguing detail sticking out. Here's what he had to say about it.

"I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing... is really the heart and soul of it."

Plot details, up to this point, have been kept under tight lock and key. But that bit about "Mr. Watanabe" is worth raising an eyebrow over. One might think that relates to the actor Ken Watanabe, of Inception and Godzilla fame. However, the report notes that it likely relates to a new character in the John Wick universe. Not a new actor joining the cast, as Fishburne's comments, as presented, seem to suggest. In any event, this does mean what Mr. Wick will be reuniting with someone from his past, which may provide some clues about the movie's plot.

The Bowery King first appeared in John Wick: Chapter 2 as a reluctant ally to Mr. Wick. By the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, both he and Wick were looking to get revenge against the High Table. Given the way the previous movie concluded, it would be difficult to imagine a scenario in which Laurence Fishburne was not involved in some capacity. Other cast members along for the ride this time around include Donnie Yen (IP Man, Rogue One), Bill Skarsgard (IT, Villains) and singer Rina Sawayama. Ian McShane is also expected to return once more as Winston, the proprietor of The Continental hotel.

Chad Stahelski is returning to direct the sequel after helming all three previous installments. Lionsgate is already planning John Wick 5, as well as a TV show centered on The Continental. Keanu Reeves, meanwhile, will be seen later this year in The Matrix 4. At one point, both movies were going to be released in theaters on the same day, but 2020 messed that up. Unfortunately, Laurence Fishburne will not be returning as Morbius in the long-awaited sci-fi sequel. But the actors will reunite soon enough for more bullet-filled action on the big screen. John Wick 4 is currently set to hit theaters on May 27, 2022. This news comes to us via Collider.