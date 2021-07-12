The cast of John Wick 4 continues to grow with the news that Marko Zaror (From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series) is in talks to star in the upcoming sequel. Per Deadline, the actor would be playing one of the main villains in the movie, which means you probably shouldn't bet on his survival. The news of his casting hasn't been officially confirmed by Lionsgate at this time.

Several cast members of John Wick 4 have already been revealed, so Marko Zaror would be coming into some good company. It's a given that Reeves will be back as John Wick, and it was recently revealed that series star Lance Reddick will also return as Charon. Laurence Fishburne also says he will be back as the Bowery King. Meanwhile, a slew of newcomers join the series with new roles for John Wick 4, including Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Shamier Anderson.

It seems likely that Ian McShane will also be involved with John Wick 4. In January, the actor told Collider that the movie was set to start shooting this year, though the plan was no longer to shoot John Wick 5 back-to-back with the fourth movie. He didn't officially confirm that he'll be featured in the sequel, but that he's been kept in the loop by Keanu Reeves and company means the door is wide open for him to return.

"They got such a good cast for the first one and it was a very good script," McShane added. "I thought the second one wasn't quite as good, but people by then loved it and went with it. I think the third one was really terrific, so it lived up to it. I always thought it had legs because of Keanu, a dead wife, a dog, a gun, and a great car. It had all of the elements, so how can you fail?"

Chad Stahelski is directing John Wick 4, taking a seat back in the director's chair after helming all three prior installments. Creator and series screenwriter Derek Kolstad will not be involved with the sequel, as Shay Hatten and Michael Finch penned the script for the fourth movie. Stahelski is also producing the project with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

A Chilean actor and martial artist, Marko Zaror's roles include Undisputed III: Redemption, Machete Kills, and Alita: Battle Angel. He is also known for his role as Zolo in the third season of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, which was developed by Robert Rodriguez and based on the original movie by Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino. Before landing speaking roles in American movies, Zaror first worked as a stuntman for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for The Rundown.

John Wick 4 is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 27, 2022. Production on the sequel recently began, as revealed by star Shamier Anderson, who also posted a look at his intense John Wick 4 training. The sequel is obviously going to be a must-see title for every fan of the series. This news comes to us from Deadline.