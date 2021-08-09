The last we saw of Donnie Yen he was all smiles as he prepared to begin filming on upcoming action sequel John Wick 4, but it seems that the violent, merciless world of Keanu Reeves' unstoppable assassin has now gotten to the martial arts star, as he took to social media to share his exhaustion. Production on the project, which will once again be led by Reeves as the title character, began just over a month ago, and apparently the night shoots have been intense enough to tire out even the legendary Donnie Yen.

"How I feel after another night shoot, and with few hours sleep each day recollecting last night performance and how to refine them for the up coming," the actor said in a caption alongside footage of himself looking drained. Life in the deadly world of John Wick is clearly quite the workout. Tagging the movie after the caption, Yen's efforts will no doubt be worth it, with the Rogue One star a very welcome addition to the franchise, whose skillset should provide some exciting martial arts mayhem when John Wick returns to screens.

While not too much information has been released regarding Yen's role in John Wick 4, it was previously reported that he will play an "old friend of Reeves' super assassin John Wick, who shares his same history and many of the same enemies." The creatives behind the follow-up have had Yen on their radar for sometime, with producer Basil Iwanyk saying, "Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. We were determined to bring him on board to John Wick 4 and are thrilled for the opportunity to have such a major talent to collaborate with Keanu."

Donnie Yen recently shared an image of himself backstage looking a lot more energetic, with the actor looking appropriately suited-up for his John Wick debut. "Another year on the set, missing my Mrs and kids so much, but still feel fortunate and thankful!" the actor said alongside the image. "Birthday wish, less suffering and more happiness for the world!"

The last audiences saw of John Wick, the beloved, put-upon hitman was left to fend for himself, having been declared excommunicado following the violent events of 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2. Now with a hefty bounty put upon his head, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum sees Wick set out to seek help to save himself from ruthless assassins and bounty hunters. The movie ends with Wick being shot by his friend Winston before falling from the roof of The Continental. In the final scene, Wick is shown joining forces with Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, with the pair hellbent on taking the fight directly to the High Table.

Development on the fourth entry in the hugely successful franchise officially began some time ago, quickly following the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum back in 2019. Sadly, not even the unstoppable John Wick can avoid the fallout of current circumstances, and thus delays and production push backs plagued production. Thankfully things are now back on track, and with production so intense that even Donnie Yen is struggling, John Wick 4 has the potential to be the best installment in the series so far. John Wick 4 is scheduled for release on May 27, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of the official Instagram account of Donnie Yen.