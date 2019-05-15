It seems as though John Wick 4 may already be in the works. Keanu Reeves has been kicking major ass and racking up a seriously impressive number of headshots as the titular assassin ever since the first movie was released in 2014. With John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum hitting theaters this weekend, many fans have been wondering if this will be the final, proper entry in the franchise. Not so fast, as director Chad Stahelski has strongly suggested that a fourth entry is coming our way.

Chad Stahelski has been making the rounds promoting John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Recently, he was participating in an AMA and was asked if a fourth movie was in the cards. He initially said, "Up to you guys," since that would heavily depend on box office success. However, later on, he was asked about which movie was most challenging from a stunt perspective. Here's what Stahelski had to say.

"All of them, each for their own individual reasons. 1 was difficult because we didn't understand what we wanted to do, quite. Number 2, we had to map up a whole world we didn't think of before. 3, how do we expand and get the audience something creative, not just bigger and cooler. Number 4, I'm certain, will be more difficult."

Chad Stahelski has been shepherding this franchise since the very beginning behind the camera. He co-directed the first installment with David Leitch, who has since moved on to direct movies like Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde. Stahelski has been flying solo for the sequels. Point being, he would be in the know. But the question is, how much should we read into this comment?

Lionsgate doesn't have much to speak of in the way of franchises and that's what Hollywood runs on these days. As such, it stands to reason they would love to keep the John Wick train on the tracks for as long is it remains profitable. At present, box office tracking for the upcoming third movie is solid, suggesting it could earn as much as $40 million and, quite possibly, dethrone Avengers: Endgame for the top spot. Not to mention the sequel has a stellar 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. All of that to say, it wouldn't be remotely surprising to find out they already have tentative plans in place for John Wick 4. Plus, Keanu Reeves has already stated his desire to continue on with the character, which helps.

We'll surely learn a lot more this coming weekend once the box office results come in and once moviegoers have had the chance to weigh in. Aside from another potential movie installment, Lionstage and Chad Stahelski are working on a TV series titled The Continental, which will center on the assassins hotel from the movies. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any firm details on the franchise come to light. This news originally surfaced over on Reddit.