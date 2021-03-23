Oh yeah, we're thinking he's back. John Wick 4 has been in the world virtually ever since Chapter 3 hit theaters in 2019. Now, we finally have word on when production will begin on the fourth entry in Keanu Reeves' much-beloved action franchise. The movie is set to commence filming this summer. Additionally, we have word that this entry will see the action heading overseas, with the bullets set to fly beyond the borders of New York City.

According to a new report, John Wick 4 is set to begin filming in June. It is expected that Chad Stahelski, who directed the previous three entries in the franchise, will return to the helm. It was recently confirmed that writer Derek Kolstad, who created the series, will not be returning to pen the screenplay this time around, nor will he be putting pen to paper for the already announced John Wick 5. However, Kolstad does not seem to have any feelings of ill will toward the project. Mike Finch (American Assassins, Predators) is said to be the most recent writer to have a crack at the script.

While plot details are still largely being kept under wraps, it is said that the upcoming sequel will be an "international affair." The first three movies largely took place in New York City, though some of the action did extend beyond the city's borders. The majority of the production will reportedly take place in Berlin and Paris, with NYC and Japan also set to be included. All four cities are said to be included in the story. How, precisely, these locations factor into the story at hand remains to be seen. What we know for sure is that John Wick is likely going to be taking on the High Table, given what happened at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

Another important update relates to John Wick 5. The good news is, Lionsgate is still planning to make the movie. It was originally announced by the studio's CEO John Feltheimer last summer. However, much has happened in the months since the original announcement. The plan had been to shoot the next two sequels back-to-back. That is no longer happening. Much like what happened with Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8, which were also originally going to shoot back-to-back, John Wick 4 will shoot first, then onto the fifth movie. One step at a time.

John Wick originally hit theaters, somewhat quietly, in 2014. It proved to be a big enough hit to warrant a sequel. John Wick: Chapter 2, released in 2017, ended up earning more than double what the first movie did at the box office. John Wick: Chapter 3, once again, was an even bigger hit than the second installment. The franchise, to date, has earned more than $573 million worldwide. John Wick 4 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 27, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.