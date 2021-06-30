John Wick 4 continues to add action movie legends to its ever-growing roster, with Boyka: Undisputed and The Expendables 2 star Scott Adkins reportedly in talks to join the franchise. While the actor has not yet signed on to the role, which is currently being negotiated, Adkins would join the likes of Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama and Shamier Anderson, as well as Keanu Reeves who will reprise the title role for the fourth installment in the John Wick saga.

Adkins has long been the worst kept secret in action movies, with the talented martial artist racking up quite the body count in the likes of Undisputed II: Last Man Standing, Ninja, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, Avengement, Accident Man, and The Debt Collector as well as more mainstream projects such as The Bourne Ultimatum, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, American Assassin, Ip Man 4: The Finale, Doctor Strange, and many, many more. There is no word yet on who Adkins would play should he join John Wick 4, but the idea of seeing the celebrated B-movie star throw down with Reeves' unstoppable assassin is almost too exciting a prospect.

Filming on the action movie sequel recently began, with Keanu Reeves spotted in Germany. New addition Shamier Anderson has also teased the start of production, sharing an image from the set along with the caption, "So it begins..." Development on the fourth entry in the hugely successful franchise officially began some time ago, following the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum back in 2019. Sadly, not even John Wick can stop the fallout of current circumstances, and thus delays and production push backs plagued production. Thankfully things are now back on track, with the cast slowly shaping up to be something very special indeed.

The last audiences saw of John Wick, our favorite put-upon hitman was declared excommunicado following the violent events of John Wick: Chapter 2. Now with a hefty bounty put upon his head, Wick sets out to seek help to save himself from ruthless assassins and bounty hunters. The movie ends with Wick being shot by his friend Winston before falling from the roof of The Continental. In the final scene, Wick is shown joining forces with Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, with the pair hellbent on taking the fight directly to the High Table.

Lawrence Fishburne recently teased the scope of the highly anticipated sequel saying, "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing... is really the heart and soul of it."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now scheduled for release on May 27, 2022. Chad Stahelski returns to helm the project, working from a script by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Lionsgate has already confirmed that not only will we be getting a fourth outing for John Wick, but that they had already greenlit John Wick: Chapter 5 before the fourth movie had even had the chance to start principal photography.

As for Adkins, he can next be seen starring alongside Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg in Netflix's vampire comedy, ﻿Day Shift. This comes to us from Deadline.