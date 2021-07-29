Martial arts superstar Donnie Yen is all smiles and suits as he prepares to add his particular set of skills to upcoming action movie sequel John Wick 4. The actor, whose name has become a lot more recognizable in recent years thanks to roles in such tentpole outings as Star Wars: Rogue One, Mulan, and the Ip Man franchise, will join Keanu Reeves in the ongoing adventures of the dog-lovin' assassin.

"Another year on the set, missing my Mrs and kids so much, but still feel fortunate and thankful! Birthday wish, less suffering and more happiness for the world!"

While not too much information has been released regarding Yen's role in John Wick 4, it was previously reported that he will play an "old friend of Reeves' super assassin John Wick, who shares his same history and many of the same enemies."

It's not just the audience looking forward to seeing what Yen brings to the (high) table when he joins forces with Wick, with director Chad Stahelski saying, "We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise. I am looking forward to working with him in this exciting new role."

"Donnie Yen will bring a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise," producer Basil Iwanyk added. "We were determined to bring him on board to John Wick 4 and are thrilled for the opportunity to have such a major talent to collaborate with Keanu."

The last audiences saw of John Wick, the beloved, put-upon hitman was declared excommunicado following the violent events of John Wick: Chapter 2. Now with a hefty bounty put upon his head, Wick sets out to seek help to save himself from ruthless assassins and bounty hunters. The movie ends with Wick being shot by his friend Winston before falling from the roof of The Continental. In the final scene, Wick is shown joining forces with Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, with the pair hellbent on taking the fight directly to the High Table.

Plot details remian under wraps, but it's likely that John Wick 4 will pick up where the third movie left off, with Wick hellbent on taking his revenge to the very top. Fishburne is already confirmed to be returning, with the actor recently teasing the scope of the highly anticipated sequal, "I read the script. It's really, really cool. As much as it's the same world as the other three films, it's just deeper. It's much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing... is really the heart and soul of it."

Both Ian McShane and Lance Reddick will also confirmed to be returning alongside Fishburne and Yen, with several other actors rumored to be appearing including the action genres worst kept secret, Scott Adkins. Marko Zaror, star of From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series was recently confirmed to be playing the villain of the piece.

Development on the fourth entry in the hugely successful franchise officially began some time ago, quickly following the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum back in 2019. Sadly, not even the unstoppable John Wick can avoid the fallout of current circumstances, and thus delays and production push backs plagued production. Thankfully things are now back on track, with the likes of Donnie Yen on board, John Wick 4 has the potential to the best installment yet. John Wick 4 is scheduled for release on May 27, 2022. This comes to us from Donnie Yen's Instagram account.