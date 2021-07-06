Landing a role in the John Wick franchise is clearly not easy, as seen from a video posted online by Shamier Anderson revealing his highly intense training. Set to appear in the upcoming action sequel, Anderson makes his franchise debut with John Wick 4, so details on his character and the role he'll play in the story are currently unknown. Hanging with Keanu Reeves' titular vigilante, however, has required Anderson to improve his game, with both firearms and hand-to-hand combat.

A new video posted to Anderson's Instagram account provides a peek at the actor's training for John Wick 4. It begins with Anderson honing his skills with different firearms, including a handgun, assault rifle, and sniper rifle. With gloves on, Anderson is also seen sparring with a partner in a boxing ring in his new video, perfecting his punches and kicks along with how to dodge and block. Not forgetting about cardio, the actor also hits the treadmill before lifting weights and doing other exercises.

"A storm is coming," Shamier Anderson says in the caption.

In June, Anderson also revealed that John Wick 4 had begun production with an image posted from the set featuring the title of the movie. The actor also included a "sneak peek" of a training session with co-star Keanu Reeves, though it was actually a scene from The Matrix with Anderson's face digitally inserted onto Laurence Fishburne's Morpheus. It was a slightly cruel tease, but now we can see how intense Anderson's training really is with the new video he just posted.

Chad Stahelski, who helmed the prior installments, returns to direct John Wick 4. Shay Hatten and Michael Finch penned the script after John Wick creator and series writer Derek Kolstad wasn't invited to return. The movie brings back Keanu Reeves as the lead star, and Laurence Fishburne will also return as the Bowery King. Lance Reddick and Ian McShane are also expected to reprise their roles.

Meanwhile, a slew of new actors are coming into the fourth movie as well. Some of the new names attached for the John Wick 4 cast include Japanese-British pop star Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Mulan), Bill Skarsgard (It, It: Chapter Two), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat, Army of the Dead), and Scott Adkins (Undisputed II: Last Man Standing, Doctor Strange).

At one point, the plan was for John Wick 5 to shoot back-to-back with John Wick 4. That's no longer the plan at Lionsgate, as the fourth movie is now shooting separately from the fifth installment. As John Wick 4 is more than likely to be a big hit at the box office, given the popularity of the franchise and its past success, we'll still probably get the fifth movie soon enough.

John Wick 4 is currently scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022. The movie would have been released this year, oddly enough on the same day as The Matrix 4, if the pandemic didn't end up postponing both projects. Until then, fans can catch Shamier Anderson in the upcoming sci-fi series Invasion for Apple TV+, due to be released on the platform on Oct. 22, 2021. This news comes to us from Shamier Anderson on Instagram.