Thanks to the recent delay in production, we won't get to see the continuing adventures of master assassin John Wick for some time. It's not all bad news though, as Lionsgate has already confirmed that not only will we be getting John Wick: Chapter 4, but that they have already greenlit John Wick 5 before the fourth movie has even had the chance to start principal photography. Director Chad Stahelski has been discussing the future of the John Wick franchise and his intention to make sure that the fourth movie is great before even really thinking about the fifth.

"There's the studio business side of things where, of course, I think they think Keanu and I are getting on in our years, so they're going to try do to two back to back," Chad Stahelski says of filming both John Wick movies back-to-back. "That's interesting. It's very flattering. I'm psyched that I have a studio behind me that wants to keep making John Wicks."

Stahelski revealed that he is currently using the production delay to work even more on the John Wick 4 script alongside leading man Keanu Reeves. "The way Keanu and I approach it with our writing team is, 'Look, we have ideas, but it's not like I'm working with two sets of writers on two movies,'" the filmmaker said. "We're going to write a really good number four. If a really good number four feels solid to Keanu and I, we'll make that one. That doesn't mean we won't plan on a five or start writing five, but we want to make sure we have a solid story."

The John Wick director is working hard not to stretch himself and the story out too thinly. "The worst thing you can do is 'I got five ideas. I'm going to put two in number four and put three in number five,' I don't want to try and stretch into two movies," Stahelski added. "I want to have solid ideas. So, we're attacking number four with everything we have. If there's anything left on the table, we'll fully attack number five."

The John Wick franchise has emerged as one of the greatest examples of modern action movie making, with the flawless, brutal, wildly inventive sequences leaving audiences in awe. Stahelski's approach to making the fourth and fifth movies sounds like exactly what you would expect from someone who has proven both his dedication to wowing audiences and his skill in crafting masterful action movies.

The last audiences saw of John Wick was in 2019's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, in which our put-upon hitman was declared excommunicado following the violent events of John Wick: Chapter 2. Now with a hefty bounty put upon his head, Wick sets out to seek help to save himself from ruthless assassins and bounty hunters. The movie ends with John Wick being shot by his friend Winston before falling from the roof of The Continental. In the final scene, Wick joins forces with Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, with the pair hellbent on taking the fight directly to the High Table.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now slated to hit theaters on May 27, 2022, after having been pushed back due to the ongoing global circumstances. This comes to us from Comicbook.com.