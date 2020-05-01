Like the Fast and Furious franchise, John Wick relies on a basic plot, badass characters, and one slickly made over-the-top stunt action sequence after another to keep audiences hooked. The film series director Chad Stahelski recently revealed in an interview that he is feeling great pressure when it comes to upping the ante even further for John Wick 4, considering his past work as one of Hollywood's top stuntmen has given him a certain reputation to live up to among action movie fans.

"Neither [Leitch or I] us hides from the the fact we were stuntmen. I'm pretty proud of it, like, cool. But we certainly don't try to hide it. Like we're just directing and we deal with that, like, 'Yes, I want to make action movies.' I think Dave and I were both good at what we did as stuntmen and as choreographers. So, we don't want to lose that. I want to be cool with the action. I want to be a better director, but that doesn't mean I want to do less action or have less to do with the action."

But with the reputation of being one of the best directors in the biz when it comes to setting up an action scene, comes the pressure of topping his own work. John Wick: Parabellum featured some of the most insane stunts the series has ever seen, and for now, Stahelski admits to not being quite sure about the practical realities of how to go beyond that for John Wick 4.

"I guess the third one just felt like I needed a place to go after number two, and I had these ideas. It kind of became that wacky action movie. There's been a couple days where I've decided to do number four and I've woken up in a cold sweat going, 'Horses! How do I beat horses?!' Like, I have no fuckin' idea, to tell you the truth. [...] I think I have a lot of really cool ideas for the next one that I think are different and shocking and fun and unique. How to do them, I have no fuckin' idea right now. I'm still figuring it out."

Chad Stahelski also hinted at some underwater sequences being planned for John Wick 4, which should make for a welcome change of pace for the kind of action the franchise has seen before. Of course, it is not just a question of action. Fans are also invested in the series because of its storyline.

When last we left Wick at the end of Parabellum, there was a huge bounty place on his head, and every other professional killer in the world was coming after him. It was an exquisite cliffhanger to end the film on, and the next installment is expected to reveal how Wick manages to survive long enough to clear his name and have the bounty removed, and hopefully go back to the life of retirement he gave up in the first movie. This news originated at Collider