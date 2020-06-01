So far, the John Wick franchise has given audiences some of the most unique action sequences of modern times, with impressive long takes allowing us all to see the head-shooting, pencil stabbing violence in all of its glory. No doubt, the filmmakers behind John Wick have a whole host of different ideas that do not always make it into the finished movie. Thankfully, according to director Chad Stahelski, some of these unused scenes could well be slotted into the upcoming John Wick 4.

"There's a couple things. I like thematics. Obviously, you can see the influences of the old Westerns and the old Samurai films. All the Arthurian tales for chivalry and all that kind of stuff, back to that. We had a couple of overlapping thematics, and I stripped it down to the bare essentials. And there were two action sequences that we had really kind of conceived, but we just didn't have room for them. So, we pulled them from the movie. And I'd like to think that 90 percent of what I pulled, there's a place in John Wick 4 that I can definitely reinsert them."

Initially, the plan had been for John Wick 3: Parabellum to be the final movie in the franchise. The reason why Stahelski removed these sequences is that he and the movie's team, including headline star Keanu Reeves, decided before John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum hit theaters that this would not be the end of the popular assassin's wild story. This meant that when it came to putting the final cut of the movie together, Stahelski had to shift things around in order to allow for more chapters.

By the sounds of things though, these ideas and scenes could well be included in John Wick 4, but this would, of course, have to work in favor of the story.

"Obviously, the Wicks aren't formulaic or anything like that, so it takes a little while to kind of come up with the thematics we want to do and how nutty and subversive we want to be on storytelling. So, it's been a lot of back and forth to really try and crack what we want to do with the next John Wick."

Though Chad Stahelski does not give any details as to what these scenes involved, it is promising to know that they will hopefully not simply be left on the cutting room floor. It also sounds like Stahelski and crew have a lot more John Wick story to tell.

The last John Wick found our put-upon hitman being declared excommunicado and having a hefty bounty put upon his head after he murders an international crime lord. He sets out to seek help to save himself from ruthless assassins and bounty hunters.

John Wick 4 is not slated to hit theaters until 2022, after having been pushed back due to the ongoing global circumstances. However, the idea of their being footage ready to go could well mean that production will not take as long as it would have otherwise. This news comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.