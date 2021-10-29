Is Keanu Reeves the main star of John Wick 4, or is he part of the crew? While lead actors don't typically move around heavy equipment with the crew on movie sets when not filming, Reeves was recently spotted doing just that on the John Wick 4 set rather than hiding out in his trailer. The moment was captured on video, and the footage is quickly going viral with fans sharing it throughout social media.

Keanu Reeves helping the John Wick 4 production crew move equipment. Bless 👏 this 👏man 👏. pic.twitter.com/1SxKmPPve9 — SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) October 28, 2021

In the clip, Keanu Reeves can be seen still wearing his John Wick suit lugging some equipment up a flight of stairs. At one point, a crew member can be seen offering to take over, but Reeves insists on doing so himself. Indeed, Reeves has a reputation for his kindness and generosity, and this is just the latest example. It's also been reported that he's gifted personalized Rolex watches to the movies stunt team.

The video comes from the set of John Wick: Chapter 4, the latest installment of the ever-expanding John Wick franchise. After three highly successful movies, Reeves returns as the titular vigilante to no doubt butcher bad buys by the dozen. Not much has been revealed about the plot, though the screenplay was penned by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. This is the first movie not to feature the involvement of original John Wick writer Derek Kolstad.

Chad Stahelski returns to direct John Wick: Chapter 4. Along with Keanu Reeves, the sequel brings back other franchise stars like Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane. New cast members include Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Clancy Brown.

Originally, John Wick: Chapter 4 was going to shoot back-to-back with John Wick: Chapter 5, but production delays changed those plans. As there is a lot of excitement already surrounding the fourth movie, it seems more likely than not that it will be a success when it is released next year. Chances are we will still get the fifth movie soon enough, though it's hard to say when that might happen. In any case, it's going to take a bit longer than originally thought.

The John Wick franchise will also continue to expand outside of the main movie series. A prequel television series about The Continental is also in development which will follow a younger version of Winston, Ian McShane's character. There has also been a recent update on the progress of the planned spinoff movie Ballerina, with Ana de Armas in talks to star in the lead role. There isn't any indication as of now Keanu will appear in either, though it seems less likely with The Continental as the show is set in the past.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on May 27, 2022. This comes a little more than a year after its original release date of May 21, 2021, which could have put the movie up against another anticipated Keanu Reeves sequel, The Matrix Resurrections. That movie is set to be released sooner than John Wick 4 with its own premiere date set for Dec. 22, 2021.