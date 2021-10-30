John Wick: Chapter 4 may still be filming, but Keanu Reeves has presented the whole stunt team from the movie with a special early wrap gift, and proved once again why he is one of the most loved actors in Hollywood. Reeves was seen filming scenes from the latest installment of the John Wick series in Paris on Monday, wearing a black suit and tie on the latest location-based shoot, but it was his actions recently that snapped up the headlines as it was revealed that he presented the four members of the stunt team with personalized Rolex watches worth $9,150 each as a thank you for the hard work they have done over the course of filming.

The John Wick 4 stunt team comprises of Dave Camarillo, Li Qiang, Jeremy Marinas and Bruce Lee Concepcion, with the latter two showing off their new timepieces on their Instagram accounts after Reeves made the presentation at the Le Bistro Paul Bert in Paris on Saturday evening. The Rolex Submariner watches were each engraved on the reverse side with the performer's name and the message "The John Wick Five. Thank You. Keanu. JW4 2021." Best wrap gift ever indeed.

According to Robb Report, the type of watch Reeves chose to present the team with makes the whole thing even more special, as the Rolex Submariner is hard to get a hold of right now, with the demand for the highly desirable item skyrocketing as supply chains continue to see Covid 19 disruptions. While the regular retail value of these particular watches is around $9,150, there are some currently bringing twice that value on the secondhand market due to the shortages. The edition chosen by Keanu Reeves was one released in September 2020, which is described as featuring "an Oystersteel case topped with a black unidirectional Cerachrom bezel, a matching dial with large luminescent hour markers, Rolex's signature cyclops magnifying lens and an Oyster bracelet. At the heart of the timepiece is Rolex's self-winding caliber 3235 movement, which has as a 70-hour power reserve."

Reeves has a long history of showing kindness towards the people he works with as well as his fans, and he always seems to be surprised when interviewers try to point out exactly how much in love everyone is with him and the way he goes about his job. There are few people in the industry who can claim to have no bad words said about them by anyone, but Reeves stands as a very welcome anomaly to the general belief that the biggest stars of Hollywood are out of reach and somehow above their fans. Reeves reminds everyone that there is no reason for a big star to forget about the people who help put them in the position they are in.

While these wrap gifts are a sign that perhaps filming on John Wick 4 is reaching its conclusion, Reeves and co-star Ian McShane, who plays Winston, the owner of the infamous New York Continental Hotel, were seen filming scenes in the French capital earlier this week, which involved Reeves being seen sitting at a large ornate dining table in one image, and the two actors walking outside in another. With John Wick 4 slated to arrive in theaters on May 27th, 2022, the last scenes are likely now being filmed so post-production can be done in the coming months. This comes to us from Robb Report.