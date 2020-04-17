The legend of John Wick is as simple as it is efficiently badass. A master assassin is forced out of retirement to mow down scores of his enemies for killing his dog. On this premise rests one of the most successful action franchises of recent times, responsible for bringing Keanu Reeves back in the public's eye as the perpetually disheveled, grieving killer Wick. Now the gritty anti-hero has been given a not-so-gritty makeover in the format of various famous cartoon shows and movies, by artist dinotomic on Instagram.

"Keanu Reeves aka JOHN WICK drawn in many different styles. This one is also available as a print on my store www.dinotomic.com . By demand i switched out some styles for some others also sorry for making so many of these , im just having so much fun doing it and you know the quarantine is super boring haha. The characters i did where made from fantasy using the respected art styles of the different shows Often i base them on existing characters and change up their features to resemble more the new character who is your favorite here ?:) and who should i do next?"

What's interesting about the redesigns is how most of the cartoons could pass off as parodies of Severus Snape with a post-depression beard. John Wick from The Simpsons seems like a low-energy sibling of Sideshow Bob. Rick and Morty's Wick is basically Rick Sanchez with Keanu Reeves' hairstyle, and now we can't stop thinking about Rick and Morty traveling to another dimension where their counterparts are all hyper-efficient movie assassins. That still wouldn't crack the top five among the show's most violent episode premises.

The Wick from Jojo's Bizarre Adventure is easily the most badass, appearing even more dangerous than the actual Wick, which, considering it's a manga adaptation, sounds absolutely right. Most of the Wicks have bags under their eyes, in keeping with the idea of the character never finding rest on his quest to avenge his dog's death. Easily the most adorable of the lot is Wick from the world of the Powerpuff Girls, who seems to be a gender-swapped sibling of the superpowered sisters, meaning he may possibly have superpowers in that reality.

With film production halted on most major movie projects, these fan reimaginings may be all we get to see of Wick's new adventures for the time being. But that is not to say there is not a lot planned for John Wick's future. The fourth film in the franchise promises to be the most action-packed yet, featuring the entire world of assassins shown in the series coming after Wick to claim the bounty on his head.

There is also the spinoff series focussing on the assassin's hotel that featured in the movies, which is being developed for The Starz television network in collaboration with the writers and directors of the original trilogy of John Wick films.