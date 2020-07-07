An Atomic Blonde and John Wick crossover is a genuine possibility. Charlize Theron is just waiting on the call. Theron previously starred in the 2017 action flick as Lorraine Broughton, an action heroine seemingly capable of giving Keanu Reeves' Mr. Wick a run for his money. Now, Theron has expressed her willingness to make that a reality, assuming Reeves is willing and there is a story to tell.

Charlize Theron is currently making the rounds promoting her new Netflix movie The Old Guard. During a recent interview, she was asked about trading punches with Keanu Reeves on screen and whether or not we will ever see it happen. Theron, in response, had this to say.

"Listen, as soon as I get the call, I'll be there. They just have to tell me where, when and I'll show up. Keanu is one of my most favorite people in the whole wide world; I absolutely love him. I respect him, I admire him and I am so grateful that I got to make two movies with him. We both kind of find ourselves in this new stage of our career, and so much of Atomic Blonde was influenced by John Wick. So, if we can get those two characters to meet up in a timeline that makes sense, I'm all about it."

Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron previously worked together on The Devil's Advocate and Sweet November. In recent years, they have both had a major resurgence in the action movie world. David Leitch provides the connective tissue, as he co-directed the first John Wick and was at the helm for Atomic Blonde. Leitch, for what it's worth, also expressed his willingness to explore a crossover between these universes a few years back as well.

The possible problem with this proposed mashup is the timeline. Atomic Blonde takes place in 1989, whereas the John Wick franchise is set in the modern day. Perhaps there is a version of it that is a prequel to John Wick and a sequel to the first Atomic Blonde. But if that 25-year gap can somehow be closed, this project seems like it would be money in the bank. Two A-list stars and two proven franchises crossing the streams.

To date, the John Wick franchise has earned $573 million at the global box office, with each entry grossing more than its predecessor. Atomic Blonde was also a big success, taking in $98 million during its theatrical run. At present, Keanu Reeves is shooting The Matrix 4 and gearing up for John Wick 4, which was originally going to come out next year but has since been delayed. Meanwhile, Charlize Theron may return in Atomic Blonde 2, which is in the early development stages for Netflix. Let's hope the creative team gets serious about this and finds a way to make it happen. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.