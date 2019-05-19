John Wick 3: Parabellum is number one at the box office this weekend after bringing in $57 million domestically. This is the highest debut in the franchise's short history with John Wick ($14.4 million) and John Wick: Chapter 2 ($30.4 million). The action movie, which was helmed by Chad Stahelski, was able to exceed box office expectations and is well on its way to become the highest grossing installment in the franchise, which means this more than likely isn't going to be the last time we see Keanu Reeves as the famous assassin.

Avengers: Endgame was knocked down to number two this weekend with a grand total of $29.4 million. The epic Marvel Studios movie still put up a fight at the box office and is still steadily earning, creeping up on the highest grossing movie of all time record. James Cameron's Avatar still holds the worldwide record at $2.78 billion. As of this writing, Endgame is sitting at $2.56 billion globally, and $770.8 million domestically. The new domestic earnings put the movie as the second highest grossing movie of all time both domestically and globally.

Detective Pikachu dropped down to number three at the box office this weekend after bringing in $24.8 million in its second weekend in theaters. To date, the Pokémon movie has brought in $206.4 million globally. The number four spot goes to A Dog's Journey, which was able to dig up $8 million for its debut weekend. The PG-rated drama stars Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott, and Henry Lau.

The Hustle fell to number five this weekend, after earning $6 million. The comedy stars Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson and has brought in $36.9 million globally since debuting last weekend. The Intruder took the sixth position with $4 million, falling from number four last weekend. The psychological thriller also stars Dennis Quaid, giving him two movies in the top ten this weekend. Romantic Comedy Long Shot fell to number seven after taking in $3.4 million.

The Sun Is Also a Star was able to take in $2.6 million in its debut weekend. The teen drama is based on the young adult novel of the same name, which was written by Nicola Yoon. Poms took the ninth spot this weekend after earning $2 million, while the animated family movie Ugly Dolls was able to take the tenth spot after bringing in $1.6 million. To date, the animated movie has made $18.8 million globally. You can check out the rest of this weekend's numbers over at Box Office Mojo.

1 John Wick 3: Parabellum 2 Avengers: Endgame 3 Detective Pikachu 4 A Dog's Journey 5 The Hustle 6 The Intruder 7 Long Shot 8 The Sun Is Also a Star 9 Poms 10 Uglydolls