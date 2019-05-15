For the past few weeks, it's been all about Marvel's Avengers: Endgame at the box office. It won its third weekend in a row with $63.2 million last week, topping Detective Pikachu, which had to settle for second place with a still solid $54.3 million. However, Keanu Reeves is rolling into town this weekend with John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and the assassin is looking to aim for the head and come out on top of the competition. Universal is also releasing A Dog's Journey, with Warner Bros. dropping the YA drama The Sun is Also a Star.

John Wick 3: Parabellum, which once again sees Chad Stahelski in the director's chair, has been earning very solid buzz ahead of its debut. As of this writing, the action flick carries an excellent 95 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Couple that with the die hard fan base that has developed for the franchise and Keanu Reeves' expert killer is going to have a great opening. Tracking has the movie bringing in between $30 and $40 million. Though, some analysts (myself included) believe it will exceed that number.

Should that prove to be true, Avengers: Endgame will likely, finally slip from the top box office spot. Marvel's latest has already topped $2.5 billion at the global box office and is creeping its way toward Avatar's all-time record ($2.78 billion). This weekend, the massive MCU blockbuster should nab another $24 to $34 million, depending on how steep the drop off proves to be. It will likely eclipse $30 million and that should easily keep it in at least the number two spot.

Detective Pikachu will slip a bit. Assuming it drops around 50 percent, the first ever live-action Pokemon movie, which comes from director Rob Letterman, will bring in around $27 million. That, however, will easily keep it in the top three. As video game movies go, this one is doing quite well for itself and could help kickstart a brand new franchise for Warner Bros.

A Dog's Journey, the sequel to A Dog's Purpose, will debut with a more modest $10 to $14 million, per tracking. Though, that's still solid, considering the movie's relatively modest budget. Warner Bros. will also collect some dough from The Sun Is Also a Star, which is based on Nicola Yoon's novel. The movie is eyeing a first weekend take between $6 and $10 million. Be sure to check out our full list of weekend box office predictions and check back with us on Sunday for the weekend estimates. Numbers used in this report were provided by Box Office Mojo.

