We have our first wave of reactions for John Wick 3: Parabellum. Lionsgate managed to deliver the makings of a rather unsuspecting, absolutely blistering modern action franchise when the first John Wick debuted somewhat quietly in 2014. We're now entering the third installment, which looks like it's yet again going to turn Keanu Reeves into an assassin the likes of which the world has never seen. But does the movie deliver the goods beyond crazy action sequences?

The answer, so far, seems to be a resounding yes. Virtually every critic who has weighed in on social media so far has received the Keanu Reeves positively, if not glowingly. Erik Davis of Fandango went so far as to call it the best of the trilogy. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Finally allowed to say that #JohnWick3 is hands down the best of the three movies. Ridiculously inventive fight scenes, lots more world building & great villains. There is a knife fight in this movie that is aces. Also, Halle Berry's character needs her own series"

While not everyone who has weighed in so far is willing to call it the best of the series, there is scarcely any outright negativity in regards to the sequel. There seems to be a great deal of praise for Halle Berry's new character, and everyone seems to really love the new dogs being introduced in this entry as well. Mike Ryan of Uproxx had a pretty interesting reaction, calling this movie awesome, even though he's not a huge fan of the first two.

"In other news, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum is pretty awesome. I don't even love the other two, but this one was stellar."

Director Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first movie with David Leitch and flew solo for Chapter 2, has proved that he has a knack for action. Though, based on all of the reactions, it seems that he's outdone himself this time around with several of the action set pieces contained in John Wick 3. Eric Francisco of Inverse, while still positive overall, had one of the only takes that even approaches negativity.

"#JohnWick3 is the electrifying end, if it is the end, of John Wick. It's not a perfect movie but it cements John Wick as the definitive action icon of the 2010s. The movie begins on a high note and, exhaustingly, keeps it up the entire time. Also: Very good dogs."

If the worst anyone is willing to say is that this movie isn't perfect, as few movies ever are, we should be in very good shape. Will this be the final entry in the franchise? That will be easier to answer once more people have seen it. If so, it sounds like Mr. Wick could be going out on a high note. Lionsgate is set to unleash John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in theaters on May 17. Be sure to check out more of the early reactions we've collected below.

Ryan Scott