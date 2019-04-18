John Wick 3: Parabellum hits theaters next month and Lionsgate is starting to push the promotional campaign into overdrive. IMAX has offered up a pretty amazing piece of artwork in a new poster, which kind of looks like the Last Supper, except everybody is trying to be as far away as possible from Keanu Reeves' John Wick, who is front and center. As for why nobody wants to be around Wick, that may have to do with the $14 million bounty on his head.

In addition to Wick, the IMAX John Wick 3 poster features Sofia, The Adjudicator, Winston, The Director, The Bowery King, and Zero. While the poster art on its own is great, the official John Wick 3 site has an interactive version, which lets users hover over the characters to get a small amount of dialogue from the movie, a short scrap of footage, and a new picture. It's intuitive and the perfect way to kill some time while we wait for the movie to hit theaters next month. Sadly, Wick's dog doesn't have any dialogue in the interactive poster.

Parabellum Tickets are now on sale, which is expected to be the biggest movie of the franchise released thus far. Each installment has made more than the last and the third installment is already tracking to obliterate the previous movie. With that being said, if the box office numbers are good enough, director Chad Stahelski has said he and Keanu Reeves have enough ideas to keep the franchise going forever, but only as long as the fans really want to see it.

The Continental TV series is already in the works, along with a feature-length movie titled Ballerina, which is set with a child assassin. Both projects are currently in development, but Chad Stahelski has been hinting Keanu Reeves could show up in more movies, which would be pretty great if John Wick 3 satisfies fans. That shouldn't be too hard to do since everybody has been into the trailers released so far and the footage shown at CinemaCon a few weeks ago blew the audience away. Things are definitely looking good for John Wick 3.

John Wick 3 hits theaters on May 17th, which is just around the corner. Avengers: Endgame opens next week and is expected to do some major box office business around the world for a few weeks, which should give the Wick franchise some time to have its time in the sun too. If the initial projections are realistic, the movie will have no problem securing the number one spot at the box office for its debut weekend. With that being said, Disney is pulling out Aladdin the next weekend, which should be able to take down everybody, including John Wick 3, even if the Genie is still scaring people. You can check out the latest IMAX poster below and head over to John Wick Movie site to check out the interactive version.