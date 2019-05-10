John Wick 3: Parabellum currently has a 97% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So far, this is made up of 32 reviews, which means this could change by the time the highly anticipated movie hits theaters next Friday. With that being said, Avengers: Endgame has only gone down 2% since the movie hit theaters. Even if the next chapter in the John Wick franchise goes down a little, it can still end up having the best score out of the whole franchise.

2014's John Wick is Certified Fresh at 87% while 2017's John Wick: Chapter 2 followed up with a slightly better rating at 89%. Critics have been heaping heavy praise on John Wick 3, with many hailing it as the best in the franchise. Initial debut box office estimates have the movie outperforming the previous two movies, but all of this early buzz could end up going past the initial $30 million to $40 million estimates. Regardless, it's looking like it will earn more and end up with better reviews than the last two movies.

John Wick 2 easily doubled its original debut weekend box office predictions, so there's a good chance John Wick 3 could be the beast that takes down Avengers: Endgame. Keanu Reeves has expressed interest in returning to the franchise, but only if the story is right. Director Chad Stahelski has been saying for months that he and Reeves have enough ideas to keep the franchise going practically forever, so it will be interesting to see what happens after the third installment hits theaters next weekend. Stahelski had this to say about the future.

"I enjoy making these movies because there's no limit. We create our own mythology, and we have a studio that both stays out of our way and supports us on the wacky decisions. If people go see the movie, and it makes money, and they came back to us, Keanu and I have ideas for days. I could live here for the rest of my career. If people like it and want to watch more, I could think of way worse ways to spend your career. But, you know, we're in the entertainment business. We'll let the audience figure that out."

John Wick 3 introduces Halle Berry as Sophia, along with her two dogs, who are also assassins. She's an old friend of Wick's and she will be helping him as the world is on the hunt for him. In early footage shown at CinemaCon in April, fans of the franchise were excited to see Sophia's dogs take down some assassins and many were calling Berry a badass, which she definitely agrees with.

John Wick 3 hits theaters on May 17th. With such an early buzz, fans will more than likely flock to theaters on opening weekend to see what all the fuss is about. It basically looks, although it has not been confirmed, that we will probably end up seeing more of Keanu Reeves as the infamous assassin in the near future. You can head over to Rotten Tomatoes to check out some early John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum reviews.