An official John Wick Chapter 3 image has been released, showing Keanu Reeves performing his own stunts on horseback. The sequel started filming in New York City this summer and a ton of awesome leaked images found their way online, but as with most leaks, they left a lot to be desired. In particular, video footage of Reeves on horseback surfaced as well, but they are nowhere as cool as the official image from the scene, making Reeves look even more like a badass.

The leaked video footage from over the summer gives a little more information as to what is being shown in the latest John Wick 3 official photo. The picture features a motorcycle behind Keanu Reeves as he tries to escape on horseback through the car-crowded streets of New York. In the leaked videos, you can see Reeves interact with one of the attackers, shooting them in the head. While that's not the case in the photo, you now know what's coming, and it looks pretty awesome.

John Wick 3 picks up right after the second installment in the franchise, with Keanu Reeves on the run from just about every assassin in North America. While we haven't seen a trailer yet, the behind-the-scenes shots have promised some pretty intense scenes, which is exactly what fans would come to expect from the John Wick franchise. In a recent interview, director Chad Stahelski gave some cryptic clues surrounding the story of the sequel. He had this to say about the John Wick 3 storyline.

"Horses, dogs, cats, a raven, a bunch of pigeons, a motorcycle chase, car chase, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, shotguns, and ninjas"

The John Wick franchise became a highly acclaimed action-thriller franchise in a relatively short amount of time. John Wick 3 is looking to step everything up considerably. Keanu Reeves' Wick is on the run with a $14 million bounty on his head, which means that those aforementioned assassins from all over the country are going to be looking to get their hands on him and the cash prize. Wick is going to have to get pretty crafty to stay alive this time around.

John Wick 3 hits theaters on May 17th, 2019, which is just around the corner. The sequel adds Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, who is an underground crime lord and Anjelica Huston as the Director of the High Table. In addition, as Mark Dacascos and Jason Mantzoukas have been cast as assassin characters Zero and Tick Tock Man, respectively. And Halle Berry is even joining the fun. Chad Stahelski is working off a script by franchise creator, Derek Kolstad and the third installment will wrap up the John Wick franchise. You can check out the latest official look at Keanu Reeves trying to escape on horseback in John Wick 3 below, thanks to the John Wick 3 Twitter account.