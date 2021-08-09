As if the cast of John Wick 4 wasn't already amazing as it is, Clancy Brown has just boarded the project in an undisclosed role. Brown will be joining returning star Keanu Reeves who's back as the titular vigilante, but as of now, it's unclear if Brown will be of any help to John Wick, but best of luck to him if he's coming in as an antagonist. Of course, Brown has a history of taking on rather villainous roles at various points in his career.

Along with Reeves and Brown, John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgard, Scott Adkins, and Shamier Anderson, each of whom are also newcomers heading into the franchise. Returning from the prior installments to reprise their roles are Lance Reddick as Charon and Ian McShane as Winston, along with Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. Meanwhile, Brown's casting has been officially confirmed by director Chad Stahelski in a statement.

"I have been a fan of Clancy Brown's since I can remember," Stahelski told Deadline. "To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!"

Fans of Clancy Brown might recognize him from several major movie roles over the years. He is particularly well known for playing characters like The Kurgan in Highlander, Capt. Byron Hadley in The Shawshank Redemption, Brother Justin Crowe on HBO's Carnivale, Surter in Thor: Ragnarok, and Waylon "Jock" Jeffcoat on Showtime's Billions. He is also the voice of Mr. Krabs, SpongeBob's boss at the Krusty Krab, on the hit franchise SpongeBob SquarePants.

Recently, Brown picked up another big role that will bring him back to the small screen very soon. He's been cast as the lead villain in Dexter: New Blood, the limited series revival of the hit Showtime series Dexter. Per TVLine, he'll play Kurt Caldwell, a character who "realized the American dream by going from driving big rigs, just like his father did, to now owning several trucks and the local truck stop. Powerful, generous, loved by everyone - he's a true man of the people. If he's got your back, consider yourself blessed. But should you cross Kurt, or hurt anyone that he cares for, God help you."

Clearly, given the kinds of characters Clancy Brown has excelled in portraying, he's going to be a great fit for something like John Wick: Chapter 4 as well. At this time, there aren't any additional details on the character he'll be playing in the movie. Now in production in France, Germany, and Japan, John Wick: Chapter 4 is directed by Chad Stahelski with Shay Hatten and Michael Finch penning the script. Original writer Derek Kolstad has since departed the series, but it seems to still be in good hands.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is scheduled to be released in theaters by Lionsgate on May 27, 2022, following pandemic related delays. Meanwhile, plans are still moving forward on the spinoff series The Continental, further expanding the world of John Wick. The news of Clancy Brown's casting in the new movie comes to us from Deadline.