Fans of Keanu Reeves' John Wick movies who also happen to be fans of video games are in luck. Lionsgate has partnered with Good Shepherd Entertainment for John Wick Hex, a brand new action strategy game coming to Mac, PC and home consoles that will put the Assassins' fate in the hands of gamers. Much like the movies themselves, this game looks to be heavily stylized, meticulously choreographed and full of action.

The announcement of the game came along with a teaser trailer, showcasing what fans can expect. It features voiceover from John Wick's trusty pal Charon, as voiced by Lance Reddick. The art style almost looks as though it was ripped from the pages of a comic book. We also get a look at the gameplay, which looks like the player will have to plan out moves to take out swaths of various bad guys. It looks very authentic to what has been accomplished in the movies so far and, if the gameplay can match it, then this could be a great extension of the franchise for fans. The studio had this to say about the game in a statement.

"Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking. Perform well and progress in the main story mode (which features an original story created for the game) to unlock new weapons, suit options and locations. Each weapon changes up the tactics you'll use and the manner in which you'll play. Ammo is finite and realistically simulated, so time your reloads and make the most of weapons you scavenge on the job."

Video Game director Mike Bithell (Thomas Was Alone) developed the game in conjunction with the studio and worked closely with the filmmakers and stunt teams involved with the movies. While it isn't yet clear if the story cooked up for John Wick Hex will be canon, it's still cool that this won't just be a rehash of story points we've already seen in the movies. In addition to Lance Reddick, it's been confirmed that Ian McShane has also contributed his voice to the game as Winston. Further cast members are to be revealed at a later date.

It hasn't yet been confirmed if Keanu Reeves is providing the voice of the titular character. Though, one would hope that would be the case. Lionsgate has not yet revealed a release date for the game. It will first be made available for PC and Mac exclusively via the Epic Store. A console release will come at a later date.

This comes hot on the heels of John Wick 3: Parabellum, the latest movie in the franchise. It's set to arrive in theaters on May 17 and has received a great deal of positive buzz ahead of its debut. Be sure to check out the trailer for John Wick Hex from the Good Shepherd Entertainment YouTube channel below.