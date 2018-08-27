Hot Toys has unveiled their John Wick figure, and it's pretty astonishing how much it looks like Keanu Reeves. The toy company pulled out all the stops on the new collectible, which comes with a crazy amount of accessories and is modeled after the look of John Wick 2. Hot Toys has announced their latest creation in celebration of John Wick 3, which is currently filming. Reeves has been spotted riding horses on the set, doing his own stunts next to a dude on a motorcycle with a gun, so if anyone deserves an action figure as cool as this, it's Reeves.

The 1/6 collectible John Wick: Chapter 2 figure has the main man in his trademark three-piece suit with facial wounds, showcasing just how much Mr. Wick has gone through. The figure is incredibly detailed with "Movie-accurate facial expression" and also has skin and beard texture added as well. Pre-orders are currently live, but a toy of this caliber certainly isn't going to be a cheap purchase.

While the details of the face are ridiculously well done, it's the accessories that are the main attraction here. The John Wick figure comes with an arsenal of weapon accessories including a variety of pistols, shotguns and rifles. This collectible also features a knife, John Wick's signature pencil, two Blood Oath Markers, several gold coins and a specially designed figure stand. In addition, the figure is also capable of 30 articulations, so you can pose John Wick however you'd like, and change it up every other week with all of the accessories.

To get in a bit more detail, this Hot Toys figure includes, ten pieces of interchangeable hands including: Two pairs of gun holding hands, one pair of knife holding hands, one pair of relax hands, one right fist, and one gesture left hand. Weapons include: Two pistols with removable magazines, one pistol with removable magazine (can be placed in pistol case), one pistol and silencer with removable magazine, two shotguns, one rifle with detachable strips, and one knife. There's also two Blood Oath Markers (regular and with blood finger print), three stacks of gold coins, five pieces of gold coins, one pistol case, and one pencil.

There's even extra sets of clothing for this adult toy, which is pretty crazy. There's literally too much stuff that comes with this new Hot Toys figure. As for when you can expect to get your hands on one of these, they're expected to ship out between July through September of 2019, which means they'll probably make their debut and next year's San Diego Comic-Con. The price is $243 and includes everything that was mentioned above. The John Wick figure is officially licensed and can be placed next to your Neo Hot Toys figure from The Matrix, but John Wick will win any battles that you set up, that's a guarantee. You can pre-order the figure at Hot Toys U.K.

Preorder deadline: 26 Sep, 2018

Release date: Approximately Q3 – Q4, 2019 pic.twitter.com/20MlBLF2wk — [email protected] (@Clarkscomics) August 27, 2018