Back in 2014, Keanu Reeves had something of a revival to his action career, introducing audiences to the now iconic master assassin, John Wick. Now three chapters in, and with spin-offs currently being worked on, the franchise has grown and will likely keep going for some time, but how long does Reeves plan to be involved? Well, according the actor himself, he will keep shooting and throwing and punching and kicking until he drops.

"As far as my legs can take me. As far as the audience wants to go," Keanu Reeves said when asked how long he plans to play the role of John Wick. A short, sweet, and profoundly simple answer, would you expect anything less from Keanu Reeves.

Reeves already has several brilliant action movie examples under his belt including The Matrix, Speed, and Point Break, and hearing that actor is willing to continue as Wick for as long as he physically can is sure to be music to many fan's ears. Based on the sheer quality and critical response to the John Wick franchise so far, there isn't much risk of audiences tiring of the dog-loving hitman any time soon.

Lionsgate has already confirmed that not only will we be getting John Wick 4, but that they have already greenlit John Wick 5 before the fourth movie has even had the chance to start principal photography. Director Chad Stahelski has been discussing the future of the hugely popular action franchise and his intention to make sure that the fourth movie is great before even really thinking about the fifth. "We're going to write a really good number four. If a really good number four feels solid to Keanu and I, we'll make that one. That doesn't mean we won't plan on a five or start writing five, but we want to make sure we have a solid story."

The John Wick director is conscious of the pitfalls when it comes to making movies back to back and is working hard to ensure he does not stretch himself too thin. "The worst thing you can do is 'I got five ideas. I'm going to put two in number four and put three in number five,' I don't want to try and stretch into two movies," Stahelski added. "I want to have solid ideas. So, we're attacking number four with everything we have. If there's anything left on the table, we'll fully attack number five."

The last audiences saw of John Wick was in last year's John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, in which our put-upon hitman was declared excommunicado following the violent events of the second movie. Now with a hefty bounty put upon his head, Wick sets out to seek help to save himself from ruthless assassins and bounty hunters. Much gun-shooting, axe-throwing and horse-riding ensues. The movie ends with John Wick being shot by his friend Winston before falling from the roof of The Continental. In the final scene, Wick joins forces with Laurence Fishburne's Bowery King, with the pair hellbent on taking the fight directly to the High Table.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is sure to be as inventively explosive as the previous installments when it eventually hits theaters on May 27, 2022. This comes to us from OK Magazine.