Uncover the secret world of The High Table in "Truth Serum," the latest digital mini-series set in the world of super-assassin, John Wick. The 4-episode storyline stars Eddie Jemison (Ocean's 11 trilogy, iZombie) as Banks Jenkins, a paranoid talk-show host working to piece together enough evidence to expose the criminal organization behind the events featured in the John Wick trilogy.

Integrating behind-the-scenes images and videos doctored to look like found footage, each episode expands on Banks's conspiracy theory, hinting at the mystique of the Continental and the global reach of the High Table, but never fully uncovering the truth, leaving Banks to face the consequences when he uncovers a little more than he should. Fellow conspiracy theorists can follow along at WatchJohnWickTruthSerum, where all 4 episodes will be available to stream on September 5.

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum is now available on Digital and arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital), Blu-ray Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital), DVD, and On Demand September 10 from Lionsgate.

Take home John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and immerse yourself in the thrilling world with exclusive special features, including all-new featurettes that explore the mythology and over-the-top action of the John Wick expanded universe. Dive into the hidden world of Killer Ballerinas, Shinobi, and the Bowery King, learn the intense planning that went into the film's incredible horse chase sequence and "dog-fu" fight sequences, and even get an editing master class with director Chad Stahelski and editor Evan Schiff! Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features Dolby Atmos, which will transport viewers from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around them. Fans will feel like they're inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $42.99, $39.99, and $29.95, respectively.