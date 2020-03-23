John Wick is wishing everybody a happy National Puppy Day. The franchise has become a trilogy for dog lovers who also love a lot of violence and gore at the same time. "We are a dog movie, so we had to give a real tribute to our canine friends," said director Chad Stahelski when making John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Ever since the first movie, when we see Keanu Reeves' Wick character lose his beagle puppy that was given to him by his dead ex-wife, the franchise's emotional tie has been to canines. Things started off rocky, but the movie later corrected itself by saving a rescue dog.

The official John Wick Twitter account posted a photo of Keanu Reeves holding up his doomed beagle puppy. It's a pretty heartwarming image for someone who has never seen the movie and downright tear jerking if you're familiar with it. However, we can all use some more puppies in our lives at the moment. The world is in a bit of dark spot right now, with millions of people stuck inside their houses for the foreseeable future.

Before the first John Wick movie hit theaters, Chad Stahelski says he and co-director David Leitch didn't know they had made a dog lover's film. It wasn't until afterward when they saw the pit-bull as a new representation, to "keep the emotional connection and the symbolism of the puppy really just (being) the avatar for his wife and love and the grief that he felt." As for why the dog element worked with the first movie, Stahelski says they didn't want to go with the typical love interest or a "secret child" to help give the movie some more emotion.

Chad Stahelski says, "any excuse to put dogs in a movie was cool with us." When talking about making differences to the emotional tone, the dog just seemed to work out best and it's something that a lot of action movies don't do. "Everyone I know owns a pet, and for some reason in action movies, nobody owns a pet." He went on to say, "We're just going to watch this guy in real time bond with this animal." That bond is part of what keeps fans coming back for all of the Wick movies.

John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum have kept the dog love going with the hero's pit-bull. And now, John Wick 4 will continue that trend when it hits theaters next year. As for the pit-bull choice, that is another reason dog lovers like these movies. Those dogs aren't always first on the list to be adopted, so it's nice to see a character saving one and taking care of it. Wick is the pit-bull protector. You can check out the official John Wick Twitter account message for National Puppy Day below.