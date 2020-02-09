The childhood of John Wick is explored in a new fan-made short film. Keanu Reeves stars as the iconic assassin in the qaudrilogy and fans have been dying to learn more about the character. Thankfully, John Wick 3: Chapter 3 - Parabellum offered up some more information on his backstory, including his real name.

Wick was born Jardani Jovonovich in Belarus. He was an orphan taken in by the Tarasov Russian Mafia and raised as an assassin. His ruthlessness earned him the nickname Baba Yaga or Boogeyman.

As for the new short movie exploring the assassin's childhood, it is a humorous affair. VOKA Smartfilm is trying to get Keanu Reeves out to Belarus for their International Mobile Phone Film Festival and hope this short gets the actor's attention. The movie was made in Belarus and it details the place where John Wick supposedly grew up. A man who helped raise the fictional character within the village, says that Wick was always pretending and going on about how he went under different names, like Neo, Utah, and Constantine.

The short John Wick childhood movie is just under three minutes in length and it should be pretty funny to fans of the franchise. There's no real information to be found, just a fictional take on Belarus and John Wick himself. Hopefully the movie will get enough attention and get in the hands of Keanu Reeves. While he might not head out to Belarus for the festival, Reeves will more than likely get a kick out of the story at the very least. However, you never know with Reeves. He could very well hop on a flight to Belarus to check out the fest.

The franchise started with the release of the original John Wick movie in 2014, which was followed by two sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017, and John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in 2019. All three movies were critical and commercial successes, going on to collectively gross more than $587 million worldwide. A fourth installment, John Wick: Chapter 4 was announced late last year and is set to be released on May 21st, 2021. Fans are hoping that the story will delve a little deeper into the assassin's past, though it's unclear if it will or not.

Keanu Reeves is on a roll with all of the John Wick success in such a short amount of time. He did take a break from being a badass to make Bill & Ted Face the Music and now he's currently working on The Matrix 4. Reeves likes to keep busy, so one could see him making it out to Wick's hometown of Belarus to make some fans really happy. It just seems like something he would do without telling a soul and letting is spread on the news organically. You can check out the short John Wick movie about his childhood below, thanks to the VOKA Smartfilm YouTube channel.