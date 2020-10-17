Jessica Henwick has made a name for herself in the action genre after well-received parts in Iron Fist and Love and Monsters. The actress will next be a part of another iconic action franchise when she appears in The Matrix 4. Henwick revealed that she used her time on set with Keanu Reeves to create a pitch for a John Wick spin-off titled Jess Wick that they plan to present to Chad Stahelski.

"I pitch Jess Wick to Keanu all the time. I'm probably driving him crazy. Though the other day, we did have a blast because I started just acting it out. I was like, "Okay, Keanu, listen to me. Boom. John Wick 4, last 5 minutes, credits roll, post-credit sequence. Boom! You see my face, Jess Wick." (Laughs.) I just started acting it out and then he started acting it out, too. We put on this little ten-minute show of what Jess Wick and John Wick would be like. Chad Stahelski, the director of all the John Wick movies, is flying out in two weeks, I think. So I'm going to go straight up to him and I'm going to say it. And yeah, watch this space."

Considering the explosive popularity of the John Wick franchise, it would not be a bad idea to create as many spinoffs as possible to cash in on the series. That process is already underway, with a tv show planned that will explore the world of the Continental, the assassin

hotel that Wick frequently goes to, and which is the hub of power within that world.

While Henwick's pitch for a female John Wick series will probably not end up taking off, a similar movie is already in development. The character of the ballerina who was briefly glimpsed in John Wick: Parabellum, is getting her own spinoff movie. While the project is still in the early stages, it is said to be a story of a ballerina assassin exacting revenge against the people who killed her family.

For now, Jessica Henwick will have to be content with appearing alongside Reeves in The Matrix 4. And she seems more than happy with the opportunity. In a recent interview, the actress had explained how the upcoming Matrix movie is set to be as groundbreaking as the original 1999 film about evil machines and virtual realities.

"[Director] Lana [Wachowski] is doing some really interesting things on a technical level in the same way that you know, she created a style back then. I think she's going to change the industry again with this film. There's some camera rigs that I've never seen before that we're using."

As far as Keanu Reeves' John Wick journey is concerned, the actor is currently working on the fourth installment of the franchise alongside Stahelski in pre-production and will be shooting the fifth movie in the series immediately afterward, sometime in 2021. This news first appeared at The Hollywood Reporter.