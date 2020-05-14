Director Chad Stahelski has offered some new details on The Continental. The John Wick TV show was announced back in 2017 shortly after the second movie had a great deal of success, both critically and financially. Now. Stahelski explains how the show will offer a new perspective on the world fans are already familiar with.

Since the project was announced, updates have been relatively few and far between. It had previously been confirmed that The Continental will be a prequel, taking place long before the events of the movies. In a recent interview, Chad Stahelski reveals how that will play into what they have planned. Here's what he had to say about it.

"The angle they're working on The Continental TV show right now is a different perspective on the whole world, it's coming at it from different characters' points of view and what the breadth of the world is. Whereas in John Wick I'm following a time period that's almost just a week in the life of one man, [for] who everything spirals out of control, which is our John Wick story."

"The angle that the other producers and writers on the TV show are coming from is a very different timeline structure and a very different perspective of character. About how deep the world goes, and not just assassins but everything that's included. And a lot of the origin stories are some of the characters you see in Wick. So It's got some very interesting things, it's a very interesting take on the Wick world, which I think it pretty cool. But it won't be from the John Wick perspective. Not that John Wick won't be involved with it, it's just not from his perspective."

One of the things the John Wick movies have done so well is build out this intricate world that assassins operate in. But the franchise has left much up to the imagination. It seems, based on these new comments, that we can expect to learn a lot more, not just about the hotel, but the people who run it as well. It also seems that Mr. Wick could pop in, even though the show won't focus on him specifically.

There is no word on casting for the series yet, nor is it clear when production could begin. Starz has partnered with Lionsgate to make the show happen. However, the current situation in Hollywood has left many productions in flux. So whatever plans may have been in place have undoubtedly been altered. Still, it seems this is coming together behind the scenes, and the filmmakers have a strong idea of where they're going to take it.

Meanwhile, John Wick: Chapter 4 is also in the works, with Chad Stahelski returning to direct, with Keanu Reeves reprising his role. Unfortunately, it has been delayed a bit as well, meaning it won't hit the previously announced May 2021 release date. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on The Continental are made available. Feel free to check out the interview clip for yourself from the Fandom Twitter account.

‘The Continental’ series will show how deep the ‘John Wick’ world goes 👀 pic.twitter.com/8zaORrbqE0 — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 13, 2020