Keanu Reeves is no stranger to action roles. From The Matrix to Speed, the actor has proven himself in a variety of iconic action sequences. But the biggest physical challenge of Reeves' career is the John Wick series. In a recent interview, famed Hollywood personal trainer Patrick Murphy revealed the iron will power that Reeves has displayed that allowed him to take on the role of a master assassin in his fifties.

"John Wick is one of the most physical roles in cinema history. The choreography, along with the multiple fight disciplines, tumbling, stunts, horseback riding, stunt car driving, gun training and other various weapons training means KR's body had been through hell and back... When KR preps for movies he's laser focused and fully committed. I don't know where he draws the motivation, but I do know his work ethic is out of this world. He prepares for months during pre-production, and trains throughout the shoot."

As John Wick, Reeves plays the role of a retired assassin, forced to get back to his life of ass-kicking after the loss of his dog and his home. The character of Wick is not meant to be a cuddly person, or even likable. It says much about Reeves' inherent likeability that he managed to make the ultra-violent John Wick into a hero for the masses. So much so that Murphy recalled how difficult it was to film John Wick 3 because of all the fans who wanted to interact with Keanu Reeves.

"KR is always ready to go and kick ass in the gym. I put together huge rep schemes and he does it without blinking an eye. There isn't any magic to it; KR puts in the work and reaps the benefit... When we were filming John Wick 3 in New York City, it could take 30 minutes to cover a three-minute journey from his apartment to the gym because he couldn't say no to fans asking for a photo. He'd even let fans walk with him, share their ideas, and talk about movies. One day, an autistic boy jumped on him from behind and KR turned rapidly and realised the situation. The mother was apologetic, but KR embraced and calmed the boy immediately, signed memorabilia, and had a beautiful chat and photo with him. I've always admired KR's kindness. He's simply the best."

Thanks to Keanu Reeves' popularity, and his dedication to making each new John Wick movie more excitingly visceral than the last, we will soon be getting a fourth installment in the franchise. The last time around, Wick had apparently been betrayed by his friend Winston and shot to death. But all is not as it seems, and Wick, Winston, the Bowery King, and other assassins might be covertly planning to bring down the High Table of the world of the assassins featured in the series. Directed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves. The film arrives in theaters on May 27, 2022. This news was first reported in Mens Health.