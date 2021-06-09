Johnny Depp has just turned 58 years old, and his name is trending on social media with fans across the world paying tribute. After making his movie debut in the 1984 horror movie A Nightmare on Elm Street, Johnny Depp has achieved international fame as the lead star of a variety of movies. Disney fans know him best as Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, though he's also known for his frequent collaborations with Tim Burton among many other acclaimed roles.

In honor of Depp's birthday, fans everywhere are paying tribute on Twitter. One big fan of the actor wrote: "From the bottom of my heart, I wish you all the happiness in the world And it's time to celebrate your life in the way you really deserve, with much love, happiness and much more! #JohnnyDepp I love you."

#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp ????❣

From the bottom of my heart, I wish you all the happiness in the world And it's time to celebrate your life in the way you really deserve, with much love, happiness and much more! #JohnnyDepp I love you ❤ ❣???? pic.twitter.com/lVT9MpQjKc — Irislene Camargo #IBelieveHim (@irislenecamargo) June 9, 2021

Posting a GIF of Johnny blowing out the candles on a birthday cake, one fan tweeted: "Happy birthday to the best, talented, amazing, funny, kind, beautiful man ever. We love you and so proud of you Johnny. Thank you for everything Johnny. Happy birthday king."

Happy birthday to the best, talented, amazing, funny, kind, beautiful man ever. We love you and so proud of you Johnny. Thank you for everything Johnny. Happy birthday king????????????#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp#JohnnyDepppic.twitter.com/Ic7HsTydCF — BK♡| JOHNNY DEPP DAY!!! (@boshrah5) June 9, 2021

"Today is a special day because 58 years ago one of the most special and important people in my life was born," another fan tweeted. "Happy birthday, Johnny Depp! You are an inspiration to many people, thanks for your sweetness."

Today is a special day because 58 years ago one of the most special and important people in my life was born.



Happy birthday, Johnny Depp! ????✨

You are an inspiration to many people,

thanks for your sweetness ♥️#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp#JusticeForJohnnyDepppic.twitter.com/PDofAq7DDH — Sani~ DҽρρHҽαԃ (@Sani_SunBlonde) June 8, 2021

"Happy birthday Johnny, love you hope to see you soon. I hope you like your dolly!" tweets fan Shane MacGowan, who poses in a photo with a handmade Johnny Depp doll.

Happy birthday Johnny , love you hope to see you soon. I hope you like your dolly!#JohnnyDepp#ShaneMacGowanpic.twitter.com/83YwP5gGJp — Shane MacGowan (@ShaneMacGowan) June 9, 2021

"A great actor with kind heart and amazing talent," says someone else. "His each and every role is like meant for him, he gave souls to the characters which he played. Beside this he is a true artist a gem, who gives priority to his fans. love you #JohnnyDepp."

A great actor with kind heart and amazing talent. His each and every role is like meant for him, he gave souls to the characters which he played. Beside this he is a true artist a gem, who gives priority to his fans. love you #JohnnyDepp#HBDJohnnyDepp#happybirthdayjohnnydepp ???? pic.twitter.com/v2OW6vrret — Shashant Pawar (@Mr_Shashant) June 8, 2021

Another big fan who just so happens to be a talented artist made some artwork of Johnny and posted it on Twitter. The tweet reads: "So this is my form of celebrating #JohnnyDepp's birthday. my way to thank him for being an inspiration for millions of people around the world. For his unforgettable characters, music and art. For showing us that we can be whoever we want to be."

So this is my form of celebrating #JohnnyDepp's birthday ???????? my way to thank him for being an inspiration for millions of people around the world.

For his unforgettable characters, music and art.

For showing us that we can be whoever we want to be.

????????????#JusticeForJohnnyDepppic.twitter.com/wbgYUFpfhp — Justyna???????? (@justys0302) June 9, 2021

"happy birthday to the only man ever, the most talented actor, the most beautiful (inside AND out) and comforting person, Johnny Depp. I dont even have words to express how much I love and admire him. I hope he is having a good time, today and always," posted another fan.

happy birthday to the only man ever, the most talented actor, the most beautiful (inside AND out) and comforting person, Johnny Depp. I dont even have words to express how much I love and admire him. I hope he is having a good time, today and always. #HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepppic.twitter.com/EUxwIbUgdR — ➳ marlin loves carlos de vil (@gvardiantina) June 9, 2021

And another fan wrote, "May this day be beautiful, May the best be given to you on this day, May each moment be made of serenity, May this day be in the image of who you are, a beautiful person inside and outside with full of generosity. #JohnnyDepp"

#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepp ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

May this day be beautiful,

May the best be given to you on this day,

May each moment be made of serenity,

May this day be in the image of who you are, a beautiful person inside and outside with full of generosity ❤️#JohnnyDepppic.twitter.com/pHjx4WcIeO — PurpleMoon???????? (@RedSonja2015) June 9, 2021

Depp was last seen in the drama Minamata, a movie he also produced. It follows Depp as a photographer who documented the effects of mercury poisoning on the citizens of Minamata, Kumamoto, Japan. Andrew Levitas directed and Hiroyuki Sanada, Minami, and Ryo Kase also starred. Depp also starred in the crime drama City of Lies, which was originally set to release in 2018 and finally released this year.

Happy birthday to Johnny Depp! You can see what other fans are saying about the actor on Twitter.

Happy 58th birthday to the man, the myth, the legend that is Johnny Depp. You're so fucking loved. pic.twitter.com/eFjNiUvZL4 — Strawberry Fields ミ☆ (@sunflxwervolsix) June 9, 2021

An actor who always owns his roles completely.​



We wish you a happy birthday Johnny Depp! pic.twitter.com/lddt4tbwmj — Sony PIX (@SonyPIX) June 9, 2021

“He got down to her level & had a full interaction with her. Then he gave us a hug with a little tear in his eyes & whispered, ‘You know, she’s beautiful.’”



Happy Birthday to Johnny Depp, always so loving and making others smile. An angel ✨????#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepppic.twitter.com/Ych6jtJRrq — z???? (@daisylandq) June 8, 2021

Everyone say Happy Birthday to the KING OF RANGE AND CINEMA Johnny Depp! ✨#HappyBirthdayJohnnyDepppic.twitter.com/UpuyznQeFm — z???? (@daisylandq) June 9, 2021